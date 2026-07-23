The good news for Dean Cox's faltering Sydney is that there's still time to arrest the slump that has plagued the past month

Chad Warner during Sydney's loss to Adelaide in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S three losses in four games since the bye has raised a crucial question ahead of September: is momentum in July essential to winning a flag, or are the Swans simply experiencing a mid-season dip that can be corrected?

History suggests a patchy July is far from fatal, and that's good news for a Sydney side that suddenly has a question mark hovering above its flag credentials.

Numbers from Champion Data show that while 80 per cent of premiership sides over the past decade entered August with a July win rate of 75 per cent or higher, Melbourne’s 2021 campaign proves momentum can be rebuilt. After a 1–1–2 July (25 per cent win rate), the Demons recalibrated and went undefeated (7–0) through the Grand Final.

However, late-season form remains non-negotiable. Every premier since 2016 has won at least five games from August onwards (an average 86.4 per cent win rate), highlighting the psychological pressure that comes with entering finals on a downward trajectory.

Premiers' records in August and beyond (2016-25)

Season Premier W D L 2025 Brisbane 6 0 2 2024 Brisbane 6 0 2 2023 Collingwood 5 0 2 2022 Geelong 6 0 0 2021 Melbourne 7 0 0 2020* Richmond 10 0 2 2019 Richmond 7 0 0 2018 West Coast 6 0 1 2017 Richmond 6 0 1 2016 Western Bulldogs 7 0 1

* The 2020 season was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic - but the Tigers still managed to win 10 of their last 12 games

Because eventual premiers usually build momentum between rounds 20 and 22, the real test for the Swans isn't their July form – it's how quickly they can turn things around before September.

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The key to that pivot appears to lie in a persistent weak spot. Across all five of their losses this season, including their recent slump (1–3 across rounds 16-19), the Swans were heavily outscored during the 10-to-20-minute period of quarters. In fact, the score differential in that period accounts for 80.7 per cent of Sydney's final margin.

Bearing this in mind, predicting Sydney’s results is relatively simple: winning that 10–20-minute window determines the outcome eight times out of 10.

This mid-quarter drop-off often coincides with interchange rotations, as opponents have exploited Sydney’s depth or defensive structure as on-groun personnel is shuffled, causing the Swans to concede an average of 18 points per game in that timeframe.

Crucially, Sydney's slump is not a total collapse. Breaking down quarters into 10-minute windows, shows their starts remain strong (+4.5 points in the first 10 minutes of quarters across rounds 16-19), confirming match preparation and focus are intact.

Considering this, Saturday’s Sydney Derby provides a clear focus for the Swans, and by extension the Giants, who are still stinging from their shock loss to Essendon last weekend.

Lachie Ash is tackled by Dyson Sharp during GWS' loss to Essendon in round 19, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

In round six, Sydney comfortably defeated Greater Western Sydney by 41 points in wet conditions, with the result driven largely by the 10-20-minute window, where the Swans overwhelmed the Giants (+29 points).

Despite their success last time, the Swans will need to be wary. GWS often rides the wave of heavy mid-quarter scoring surges, driven by run-and-carry from deep in defence. If the Giants can exploit Sydney's mid-quarter vulnerability, the game could quickly slip away.

In order to stem their slump, Sydney's coaching staff could consider tactical adjustments such as staggering bench rotations to manage fatigue and on-ground structures, or slowing the game during opposition surges.

This could look like using a short-kick, mark-style game to kill speed; tagging GWS's rebounding half-backs; or rotating key midfielders earlier.

If Sydney wins or breaks even in that 10–20-minute window against GWS, this season's formline suggests the Swans will take the four points, having hit that mark in 12 of their 13 wins so far this season. The round 17 victory over the Western Bulldogs was the sole exception.

In fact, the Swans have won 12 of the 14 games this year in which they have won the 10-20 minute segment of quarters across the game, making it a key indicator of Sydney's performance in 2026.

Logan McDonald during Sydney's win over Port Adelaide in round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Conversley, a loss in the Sydney Derby would mean a 1-4 win-loss record over five weeks, threatening Sydney’s top-two spot, home finals and ultimately their chances of winning the premiership.

Saturday's twilight clash at Engie Stadium will test whether the Sydney coaching staff can right the ship before September, and follow Melbourne’s 2021 blueprint of correcting a mid-season issue before a dominant finals run.