James Sicily after Hawthorn's loss to the Western Bulldogs in R13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover Logan Morris could be anything, a star Eagle is this close to a dominant season plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 13 of the 2026 season.

*This article will be updated after the Essendon v Carlton match on Sunday night, and then the Collingwood v Melbourne match on Monday

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1) Antagonising the key Hawks is the secret to success

James Sicily has matured immensely in since his early days in the AFL, as evidenced by his captaincy at Hawthorn and consistent footy at a very high level. But Friday night's clash with the Western Bulldogs – and specifically Will Lewis – proved he can still be distracted by the chatter and niggle from an opponent. The pair were at one another all night, and while the Hawk had some early wins, recording 15 of his 22 disposals in the first half, Lewis wore him down to create more and more opportunities for his side in attack, culminating in the six-point win. No doubt it will be a tactic other sides contemplate when preparing to face Hawthorn, because Sicily at 80 per cent focus is a much less threatening prospect than when he's at his very best. Michael Sellwood's tight negating role on Nick Watson, who dominated in the first half but was held to just two disposals in the second, could also be a blueprint for other teams to follow. - Gemma Bastiani

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2) Logan Morris could be anything

In just 57 career games, Logan Morris has already achieved so much, being a crucial part of two Brisbane premierships. As if anyone needed reminding, his career-best seven-goal haul against Gold Coast on Saturday night proved again he just might be the best young key forward in the competition. Having turned 21 a month ago, Morris has charged to 32 goals for the season, despite regularly being double teamed by opponents that have faced injury-depleted Lions forward lines. He never runs under the ball, almost always keeps it in front of him, reads the flight quicker than most and can kick goals from contested marks, on the lead or at ground level. Out of contract at the end of 2027, his signature is at the top of Brisbane’s list (and yes, Zac Bailey is there too). – Michael Whiting

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3) This young Crow is the key to Adelaide's rise

If Adelaide is to recapture the form that saw it claim last season's minor premiership, Dan Curtin looms as key. Five games into his return from a nasty pre-season knee injury, the third-year utility produced arguably the best performance of his career in Adelaide's one-point victory over Geelong on Thursday night. Clean overhead, assured with ball in hand and able to play just about anywhere, Curtin is a huge asset to Matthew Nicks' side. He led the Crows in contested possessions against the Cats with 14, to go with 26 disposals, five marks, five clearances and 527 metres gained. The Crows are a far more formidable side when Curtin is up and firing. - Tom Wyman

Daniel Curtin during the round 13 match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, June 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

4) This star Eagle is a ball drop away from dominant season

Jake Waterman's immense efforts inside 50 this season are being overshadowed by his wayward goalkicking, with the key forward compiling a frustrating campaign that is elite in every other way. Waterman has taken more marks on the lead (41) than any player this season, and ranks equal first in the AFL for total score involvements (103) and total shots at goal (68). He was a dominant attacking presence against Port Adelaide on Saturday night with 11 marks and a game-high eight score involvements, but a missed set shot late proved pivotal, with the right-footer's 3.2 on the night taking his season tally to 28.34. Waterman has produced some clutch performances this season, including a three-goal effort against Greater Western Sydney, but his frustration with his goalkicking was clear again on Saturday night, with the All Australian appearing more comfortable snapping his set shots. If he can get that crucial part of his game back on track, the opportunity for a dominant second half of the season is still there given everything else he is doing. – Nathan Schmook

Jake Waterman after West Coast's loss to Port Adelaide in R13, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

5) The Roos won't make major progress until they fix this big issue



It has been a problem for North Melbourne all season, and it became a colossal issue as it was thrashed by Fremantle on Saturday. The Roos have conceded huge scores in single quarters too frequently this year and it happened again in Bunbury as the Dockers kicked nine majors in the second term, seven in the last and the final 19 of the game. North has conceded seven or more goals in a single term seven times this season – against West Coast, Geelong (in two quarters), Adelaide, Gold Coast and now the Dockers (twice). The Roos' inability to find answers when things are going against them has become a major problem, and they won't truly rise until they find a solution. – Dejan Kalinic

Alastair Clarkson during the R13 match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Hands Oval on June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

6) The unsung Swans are stepping up

Sydney's victory over St Kilda showcased the incredible resilience of the Swans' depth players, with no one encapsulating that better than Jai Serong. Even after losing key players like Justin McInerney and Tom McCartin to injury and leaving their medical room completely stretched, the Swans found a way to stay in the hunt and pull off a thrilling, down-to-the-wire victory. And it was Serong who emerged as the match hero, stepping up when his team needed him most. Showing crucial versatility when McCartin left the field — and with both Dane Rampe and Lewis Melican already sidelined — Serong's experience as a key defender allowed him to seamlessly shift into the backline, and then shift forward and secure the win with a memorable goal. - Emily Patterson