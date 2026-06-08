Riley Beveridge takes a look at the hot topic at your club this week

Nick Watson and Michael Sellwood during the round 13 match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs at the MCG, June 5, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings, which relate specifically to the topics, are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

In this week's Reaction Time, we look at why Collingwood sits in the middle of the pack, delve into how Carlton has steadied the ship under Josh Fraser, Gold Coast's midfield problem, the potential All-Australian captain, and North Melbourne's horror show in Bunbury.

Editor's note: Greater Western Sydney and Richmond had the bye in round 13 so do not feature

Jordan Dawson is making a genuine case to be this year's All-Australian captain. Three goals on Thursday night, plus three huge intercept marks, all at pivotal moments. Make that eight straight games where he's had more than 20 disposals and a goal in each, while he's the fourth highest-rated player in the competition during that stretch. Captaincy of the All-Australian side would reflect Dawson's status as one of the most loved, admired and respected footballers in the League.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 00:45

It's crazy what Logan Morris is doing as a 21-year-old key forward. Just 57 games through his career, Saturday evening became the eighth time he's kicked four or more goals and his 15th game with three or more. His record at the same age stacks up with guys like Lance Franklin, Matthew Lloyd and Tony Lockett. Could be a genuine superstar.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 02:30

Slight tweaks under Josh Fraser have allowed Carlton to take the sting out of games across the last month. Under Michael Voss, the Blues conceded runs of six straight goals against Sydney, seven straight against Melbourne, five straight against North Melbourne, six straight against Adelaide, five straight against Collingwood, six straight against Fremantle, nine straight against St Kilda, then six straight against Brisbane. But under Fraser, the Blues are yet to have a single run of more than four opposition goals in a row in four games. Defensively, the Blues look sound and it's why they've quickly become a wildcard chance.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Will Hayward and teammates during the round 13 match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG, June 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

With each passing week, Craig McRae's "middle of the road" call feels more pertinent. The Pies aren't great, but they're not terrible. They're not convincing, but they're hard to beat. Monday's result means they've now had nine games this year decided by 14 points or less either way. It's genuinely hard to decipher whether they'll be a threat or not in September.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Jordan De Goey after the loss in round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Essendon's game plan should be simple: When you get the ball forward of centre, look for the bloke wearing No.30 with the bleached blonde hair. Use him every time.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Nate Caddy marks during the round 13 match between Essendon and Carlton at the MCG, June 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Just a team that is absolutely purring right now. Freo's biggest ever win, in amongst its biggest ever winning streak. The. Team. To. Beat.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 08:13

Over a long period, Chris Scott has liked to mix and match his rucks and frequently throws four or five guys at the opposition's best big man. But it might be worth persisting with Sam De Koning in there for the rest of the season. He took 57 percent of Geelong's ruck contests on Thursday night, a high proportion for the Cats, but flourished in the role. He finished with 25 disposals, 23 contested possessions and 11 clearances to go with a game-high 14 groundballs, demonstrating his ability to act as a fourth midfielder out of the centre.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Sam De Koning during the round 13 match between Adelaide and Geelong at Adelaide Oval, June 4, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

How does a midfield that features Matt Rowell, Noah Anderson and Touk Miller, while adding Christian Petracca across the off-season, get beaten so often and so easily? Gold Coast ranks dead last for clearance differential this season and is the fifth-worst contested side. The Suns got absolutely bullied by their big brother on Saturday evening.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Noah Anderson after the round 13 match between Gold Coast and Brisbane at People First Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

That's a couple of really bad dropped games for the Hawks. Kicked 1.11 in the second half, compared to 8.2 from the Dogs, and couldn't take advantage of their +17 inside-50 differential. Had shades of the Magpies draw from a month ago, where they were +28 for entries but kicked 13.15 compared to 15.3 at the other end.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Hawthorn players after the round 13 match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs at the MCG, June 5, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Kysaiah Pickett is must-watch TV. He certainly made the final five minutes of the King's Birthday clash eventful. Two bad misses, got burnt by teammate Jacob van Rooyen on another, then marked inside-50 and could've iced the game by going back for the set-shot, but played on and converted anyway. What a star.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Kysaiah Pickett during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Thought the Kangas were past this. Everything about Saturday afternoon's clash in Bunbury was absolutely dreadful, and more so when you consider North Melbourne's side for the weekend's game was on average 14.4 games more experienced than Fremantle's.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Jack Darling during the round 13 match between North Melbourne and Fremantle at Hands Oval, June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

We're on record watch. Zak Butters was again the highest rated player on the ground during Saturday night's six-point win over West Coast, thanks in large part to his 27 disposals, 17 contested possessions and seven clearances. That's now the 12th consecutive game Butters has finished in the top five rated players on the ground. It's the second longest streak in Champion Data history, behind only Nic Naitanui's 16 straight. Four to go.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Zak Butters during the round 13 match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Forget the last-gasp Jai Serong winner for a moment. Felt this match turned with 50 seconds to go in the third quarter. The Saints were 18 points up, then conceded an Isaac Heeney stoppage goal and moments later watched Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera make uncharacteristic back-to-back skill errors leading to another from Charlie Curnow. It gave the Swans renewed life when they looked on their haunches. So frustrating.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Jai Serong celebrates during the round 13 match between Sydney and St Kilda at the SCG, June 7, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Tom McCartin's unlucky concussion is leaving Sydney threadbare down back, especially with Lewis Melican and Dane Rampe already sidelined. Will Edwards has been a terrific find, while veteran Joel Hamling and the uncapped Patrick Snell will likely come into contention next week. But the Swans are leaking scores. Sunday was the fourth time in six games they've conceded 90-plus. Fortunately, their elite scoring power has meant they've still won three of those four matches. Could do with getting some troops back, though.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Learn More 00:56

West Coast will be OK. Yes, it will frustrate to have just fallen short of both Collingwood and now Port Adelaide across the last month, but things are trending up. The kids have taken control of this football club and the wins will soon follow with more regularity.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Harley Reid during the round 13 match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, June 6, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Shoutout to Michael Sellwood. A match-saving mark last week, asked if he could 'walk the walk' this week, then held Nick Watson – easily the best small forward in the competition right now – to just one kick in the second half and no disposals in the final quarter of Friday night's thrilling win over Hawthorn. One of the mid-season draft's emerging success stories and bound for a fresh two-year contract extension at the Dogs in the coming days.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Nick Watson and Michael Sellwood during the round 13 match between Hawthorn and Western Bulldogs at the MCG, June 5, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

FOOTY ASIDE …

The New York Knicks might have the fairytale finish their fans have long craved. For a franchise as significant and steeped in history as the Knicks, the fact they've now gone 53 years without a title is remarkable. But surely that long wait ends in 2026. The NBA's playoffs have provided the type of drama and entertainment its regular season lacked, and its finals have been sick so far. Jalen Brunson has outplayed Victor Wembanyama in clutch time across both games one and two with the series now heading back to New York where, if the Knicks handle business, they'll walk away with that elusive title.

Urgency Index: Flying.