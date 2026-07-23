Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 20 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal during the match between Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval in round 18, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A PAIR of Crows are atop Fantasy coaches' wishlists this week.

Wayne Milera (DEF, $897,000) and Izak Rankine (MID/FWD, $869,000) are among the most traded in players ahead of round 20, ahead of a nice run ahead.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

It comes with yet another forced trade for thousands of coaches with Max Holmes (DEF/MID, $964,000) out injured.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 20 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.