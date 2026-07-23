MELBOURNE has made five changes for its bumper Friday night match against Geelong, losing Caleb Windsor to a groin injury and dropping Max Heath.
After losing Daniel Turner (ribs) and Changkuoth Jiath (leg) last weekend, the Dees have recalled Harrison Petty to bolster their key position stocks.
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The Cats have Mark Blicavs back in their 23 after being managed last round, while Tanner Bruhn has recovered from a neck injury.
Ladder leader Fremantle has lost star midfielder Hayden Young to illness for Friday night's second match, the Western Derby against the Eagles.
West Coast has managed veteran Jack Graham, with Harley Reid getting up after he suffered an ankle scare against Brisbane last week.
In other round 20 team selection news, St Kilda has confirmed Max King will play his first senior game since late in 2024, naming him in its starting 18 to face North Melbourne on Sunday.
Tom De Koning and Dan Butler have also been named.
The Western Bulldogs have named Tom Liberatore to face Richmond after the tough midfielder was a late scratching from their last-start win over Gold Coast.
Will Day is back into Hawthorn's midfield to face Essendon after he was rested last week, with Ben McKay one of four changes for the Bombers coming off their second win of the season.
The Swans have dropped Angus Sheldrick for Saturday's Sydney Derby, with the Giants naming Harvey Thomas to replace injured skipper Toby Greene.
Brisbane has included Oscar Allen in its extended 26-man squad to face Port Adelaide on Sunday after he came back from a 12-week foot injury through the VFL last week.
FRIDAY, JULY 24
Melbourne v Geelong at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
MELBOURNE
In: L.Cooke, H.Petty, B.Laurie, T.McDonald, P.Cross
Out: C.Jiath (leg), D.Turner (ribs), J.Melksham (omitted), C.Windsor (groin), M.Heath (omitted)
GEELONG
In: M.Blicavs, T.Bruhn
Out: M.Holmes (ankle), O.Henry (managed)
Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST
FREMANTLE
In: O.McDonald, S.Bolton, C.Wagner
Out: B.Cox (managed), J.O'Meara (ankle), H.Young (illness)
WEST COAST
In: R.Maric, H.Johnston, S.Brock
Out: L.Baker (suspension), J.Graham (managed), J.Hutchinson (hamstring)
SATURDAY, JULY 25
Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.05pm AEST
CARLTON
In: M.Pittonet, L.Young
Out: H.McKay (knee), L.Reidy (omitted)
GOLD COAST
In: C.Ballard
Out: O.Adams (omitted)
Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST
HAWTHORN
In: W.Day
Out: W.McCabe (omitted)
ESSENDON
In: B.McKay, L.Blakiston, W.Setterfield, N.Cox
Out: K.Langford (suspension), N.Bryan (soreness), J.Caldwell (managed), X.Duursma (hamstring)
Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEST
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: H.Thomas
Out: T.Greene (quad)
SYDNEY
In: H.Kyle, B.Cootee
Out: H.Cunningham (concussion), A.Sheldrick (omitted)
Western Bulldogs v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.Liberatore
Out: L.McNeil (omitted)
RICHMOND
In: J.Ross, L.Trainor, T.Sonsie, Z.Peucker
Out: N.Balta (toe), J.Trezise (omitted), K.McAuliffe (omitted), S.Green (concussion)
SUNDAY, JULY 26
Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: O.Allen, K.Coleman, C.Curtin
Out: Nil
PORT ADELAIDE
In: J.Horne-Francis, M.Georgiades, W.Lorenz, J.Watkins, H.Ramm
Out: J.Richards (finger), J.Wehr (omitted)
North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST
NORTH MELBOURNE
In: G.Logue, T.Blamires, J.Konstanty, O.Griffin
Out: L.McDonald (calf)
ST KILDA
In: M.King, D.Butler, T.De Koning, A.Hastie, H.Boxshall
Out: A.Caminiti (omitted), L.Henry (omitted)