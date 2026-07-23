The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 20 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Caleb Windsor, Hayden Young, Ben King. Pictures: AFL Photos

MELBOURNE has made five changes for its bumper Friday night match against Geelong, losing Caleb Windsor to a groin injury and dropping Max Heath.

After losing Daniel Turner (ribs) and Changkuoth Jiath (leg) last weekend, the Dees have recalled Harrison Petty to bolster their key position stocks.

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The Cats have Mark Blicavs back in their 23 after being managed last round, while Tanner Bruhn has recovered from a neck injury.

Ladder leader Fremantle has lost star midfielder Hayden Young to illness for Friday night's second match, the Western Derby against the Eagles.

West Coast has managed veteran Jack Graham, with Harley Reid getting up after he suffered an ankle scare against Brisbane last week.

In other round 20 team selection news, St Kilda has confirmed Max King will play his first senior game since late in 2024, naming him in its starting 18 to face North Melbourne on Sunday.

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Tom De Koning and Dan Butler have also been named.

The Western Bulldogs have named Tom Liberatore to face Richmond after the tough midfielder was a late scratching from their last-start win over Gold Coast.

Will Day is back into Hawthorn's midfield to face Essendon after he was rested last week, with Ben McKay one of four changes for the Bombers coming off their second win of the season.

The Swans have dropped Angus Sheldrick for Saturday's Sydney Derby, with the Giants naming Harvey Thomas to replace injured skipper Toby Greene.

Brisbane has included Oscar Allen in its extended 26-man squad to face Port Adelaide on Sunday after he came back from a 12-week foot injury through the VFL last week.

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FRIDAY, JULY 24

Melbourne v Geelong at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: L.Cooke, H.Petty, B.Laurie, T.McDonald, P.Cross

Out: C.Jiath (leg), D.Turner (ribs), J.Melksham (omitted), C.Windsor (groin), M.Heath (omitted)

GEELONG

In: M.Blicavs, T.Bruhn

Out: M.Holmes (ankle), O.Henry (managed)

Fremantle v West Coast at Optus Stadium, 6.10pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: O.McDonald, S.Bolton, C.Wagner

Out: B.Cox (managed), J.O'Meara (ankle), H.Young (illness)

WEST COAST

In: R.Maric, H.Johnston, S.Brock

Out: L.Baker (suspension), J.Graham (managed), J.Hutchinson (hamstring)

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Carlton v Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium, 1.05pm AEST

CARLTON

In: M.Pittonet, L.Young

Out: H.McKay (knee), L.Reidy (omitted)

GOLD COAST

In: C.Ballard

Out: O.Adams (omitted)

Hawthorn v Essendon at the MCG, 4.15pm AEST

HAWTHORN

In: W.Day

Out: W.McCabe (omitted)

ESSENDON

In: B.McKay, L.Blakiston, W.Setterfield, N.Cox

Out: K.Langford (suspension), N.Bryan (soreness), J.Caldwell (managed), X.Duursma (hamstring)

Greater Western Sydney v Sydney at Engie Stadium, 4.35pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: H.Thomas

Out: T.Greene (quad)

SYDNEY

In: H.Kyle, B.Cootee

Out: H.Cunningham (concussion), A.Sheldrick (omitted)

Western Bulldogs v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.40pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.Liberatore

Out: L.McNeil (omitted)

RICHMOND

In: J.Ross, L.Trainor, T.Sonsie, Z.Peucker

Out: N.Balta (toe), J.Trezise (omitted), K.McAuliffe (omitted), S.Green (concussion)

SUNDAY, JULY 26

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: O.Allen, K.Coleman, C.Curtin

Out: Nil

PORT ADELAIDE

In: J.Horne-Francis, M.Georgiades, W.Lorenz, J.Watkins, H.Ramm

Out: J.Richards (finger), J.Wehr (omitted)

North Melbourne v St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: G.Logue, T.Blamires, J.Konstanty, O.Griffin

Out: L.McDonald (calf)

ST KILDA

In: M.King, D.Butler, T.De Koning, A.Hastie, H.Boxshall

Out: A.Caminiti (omitted), L.Henry (omitted)