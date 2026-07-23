Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval

Harry Perryman tackles Taylor Walker during the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG in round one, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN-FORM sides Adelaide and Collingwood open round 20 at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night.

The Crows (12-6) proved that they are right in the premiership race as they overpowered Sydney last week for a stirring victory on the road, making it nine wins from the past 11.

CROWS v MAGPIES Follow it LIVE

Adelaide has turned around its horror record against Collingwood with two wins from three matches over the past 12 months, but have little margin for error as they push for a top-four finish.

Collingwood (10-1-7) has got its campaign back on track with five wins from as many matches against sides currently sitting in the bottom half of the ladder.

The Magpies have a perfect record from 10 games against the lower half teams this year but are yet to take the scalp of a side now in the top half.

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7pm ACST

NO LATE CHANGES

They have a challenging run home that begins with the Crows and includes the Cats, Hawks and Lions.

Learn More 02:17

The Magpies have dropped youngster Sam Swadling to make room for the return of veteran Jeremy Howe.

Adelaide has recalled Finnbar Maley for just his sixth game of the season, while Brayden Cook has been rested. Veteran Taylor Walker returns to replace the suspended Darcy Fogarty, and Nick Murray replaces Mark Keane, who is out with illness.