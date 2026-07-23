Another two clubs have been fined for repeated umpire contact offences

Umpire Curtis Deboy and Rhylee West come into contact during the Western Bulldogs' clash against St Kilda in round 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs and Fremantle have been handed $20,000 fines for repeated umpire contact offences.

The Dogs and Dockers join Gold Coast and Essendon in being fined, after their players were charged for a fifth time this season in round 19.

Dockers star Andy Brayshaw was cited in the win over Port Adelaide, while Joel Freijah was the Dogs' fifth charge.

The sanctions will be excluded from the clubs' soft caps.

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In the event there are any subsequent umpire contact incidents this season, potential fines will be at the AFL's discretion.

Four other clubs are on the verge of being fined, with Brisbane, Collingwood, North Melbourne and Sydney sitting on four offences.