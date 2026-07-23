Ed Allan celebrates a goal with Charlie West and Nick Daicos during the match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has spoiled Taylor Walker's party, defeating the Crows by 34 points at Adelaide Oval to claim its biggest scalp of the season.

Forced to withstand Adelaide's excellent early pressure, the Magpies did just that, booting 10 second-half goals to four to run out 16.12 (108) to 11.8 (74) winners on Thursday night.

CROWS v MAGPIES Full match coverage and stats

Both sides had their moments in a hard-fought first term which was highlighted by Walker slotting goal No.700 of his illustrious career.

But he didn't remain on 700 for long, bringing up his second and third of the night either side of quarter-time as the Crows got out to a 27-point lead.

Adelaide's frenetic pressure allowed its talls at either end to assert themselves on the contest, forcing Collingwood coach Craig McRae to switch things up ahead of the ball.

McRae sent aerialist Jeremy Howe forward and it worked to immediate effect, the veteran booting one of three late Collingwood goals to cut the margin to eight points at the main break.

A second miraculous snap goal to Dan McStay sent a hush over the Adelaide Oval on the stroke of half-time, with the home side's prior dominance having evaporated.

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Minutes after missing an opportunity to put the Magpies ahead early in the third, young forward Harvey Harrison dribbled one home to make amends.

Not to be outdone by the earlier brilliance of McStay in the same south-eastern pocket, Angus Anderson somehow split the middle from an impossible angle to extend Collingwood's lead to 14.

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Further adding to the highlight reel, a clever piece of work on the goal line from Walker kept the ball in play and allowed Ben Keays to goal in his 150th consecutive game in the tri-colours, but it was all black and white from then on.

Instrumental in Collingwood's mid-game resurrection, Nick Daicos (39 disposals, 10 score involvements) booted the opening goal of the final term from long range, capitalising on an inspirational chase-down tackle from teammate Dan Houston and setting the stage for a Magpie avalanche.

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Two final term goals apiece to Tim Membrey and Ed Allen helped put the finishing touches on a terrific Collingwood victory and one which sets them up for a launch into September.

The win sees the Magpies surge into seventh spot on the ladder, just half a game out of the top six. Importantly for Collingwood, it was its first scalp of a side in the top echelon of the ladder after a run of wins over lower placed teams.

Meanwhile, the Crows missed a huge opportunity to draw level with second-placed Sydney and instead remain in the chasing pack in the bottom half of the top six.

Collingwood ruckman Darcy Cameron was outstanding from start to finish, collecting 23 disposals, 37 hitouts, six clearances and eight score involvements.

Adelaide midfielder Sam Berry continued his breakout season with another excellent performance, finishing with 30 disposals, 17 contested possessions and 10 clearances.

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Walker kicks goal 700

The 50,000-strong Adelaide Oval crowd didn't have to wait long to witness what they came to see. At the 24 minute-mark of the first term, Adelaide's favourite son Taylor 'Tex' Walker etched himself into the history books by slotting goal No.700. And he did so in true Tex style, launching it straight over the goal umpire's head from a difficult angle deep in the pocket made famous by another goal-kicking Crow, Eddie Betts. In doing so, Walker became just the 28th player in League history to reach the mark.

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Miraculous McStay

Collingwood forward Dan McStay is better known for his aerial work than his work from tight angles, but on Thursday night he lit up the Adelaide Oval with a pair of terrific first-half goals. First he dispossessed Crow James Borlase, spun around onto his left and slotted it home. However it was his second, on the eve of half-time, which left the crowd speechless. McStay intercepted a Wayne Milera handball, just about kept the ball in the field of play and curled home another one for the highlight reel. He finished with an equal game-high 10 score involvements from 16 disposals.

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Magpies beat the heat

When Riley Thilthorpe goaled to put the Crows four goals ahead, the Magpies looked lost. The visitors were under constant pressure and scoring looked difficult. But the Magpies were able to flip the script and instead it was Adelaide who found itself under siege in the second half. The Magpies forced 16 forward-half turnovers in quarters three and four, scoring 5.2 (32) from them to Adelaide's 1.1 (7).

ADELAIDE 5.3 7.6 9.6 11.8 (74)

COLLINGWOOD 3.2 6.4 10.8 16.12 (108)

GOALS

Adelaide: Walker 3, Thilthorpe 3, Dawson, Maley, Rachele, Keays, T.Murray

Collingwood: McStay 2, Allen 2, Membrey 2, Long, Lipinski, Pendlebury, Howe, Sidebottom, Harrison, Anderson, De Goey, N.Daicos, McCreery

BEST

Adelaide: Berry, Rankine, Curtin, Milera, Dawson, Walker

Collingwood: Cameron, N.Daicos, McStay, Pendlebury, Quaynor, Sidebottom

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Collingwood: Maynard (knee)

Crowd: 50,109 at Adelaide Oval