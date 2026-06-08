Worries for Brody Mihocek amid a magnificent contest in front of an MCG packed to farewell Neale Daniher

Bayley Fritsch celebrates during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ON A DAY to celebrate one of the game's greatest heroes, it was fitting there were so many ready to put their hands up in the football sense.

First, it looked like Bayley Fritsch had won it for Melbourne, with two stunning fourth-term goals. Then Angus Anderson the unlikely Collingwood match-winner, followed by surely the greatest goal of Paddy Cross' fledgling career.

MAGPIES v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

But Jordan De Goey fluffed his set shot, as did Jacob van Rooyen.

Harvey Langford ran down Nick Daicos mid-bounce, while Kozzy Pickett firstly kicked the ball out on the full, then the game-sealing major (without opting to take up his 30 seconds) to record the Dees an eight-point win over Collingwood, 12.11 (83) to 11.9 (75).

The revamped Neale Daniher Trophy – as voted on a 3-2-1 basis by coaches Craig McRae and Steven King – is no longer a simple best-on-ground. It was awarded to Kozzy Pickett, for exemplifying Daniher's values of bravery, resilience, unity, care, conviction, selflessness and reflecting his mantra of "Play On".

Punters and commentators alike leaned forward in their seats when uber-talented duo Nick Daicos and Kozzy Pickett lined up against each other at the first centre bounce, and unsurprisingly, the two were involved in deciding the match at the other end of the game.

Neither are the most enthusiastic or natural of defenders, so it became a question of who was going to blink first. Kozzy booted two goals in the first seven minutes of the game, finding oodles of space, and Nick Daicos followed up with an absolute stunner a few minutes later, evading three players at once.

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The two then drifted apart, with Ed Allan responsible for Pickett for the remainder of the game.

They were clearly the best players on the park for their respective teams, Daicos with 22 disposals to half-time and Pickett with 17, but Allan's clamps were crucial in slowing down the Dees.

Debutant Mitch Podhajski, playing his first AFL game at the ripe old age of 27, brought the heaving MCG down with his maiden elite-level goal, opting to play on from tight in the pocket to give Collingwood the lead for the first time late in the opening term after Melbourne's hot start.

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Both sides were eager to move the ball through grid defences by hand, which led to an entertaining mix of superb goals, baffling fumbles and turnovers.

Even Nick Daicos wasn't immune to the skill errors on show, at one point coughing up consecutive kicks inside 50 under very little pressure.

Brayden Maynard spent just 10 minutes on the bench in the first quarter after dislocating his right shoulder. He played out close to another quarter before his arm popped out again and he was ruled out for the game.

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Demons debutant Luker Kentfield brought some much-needed levity back to the game after a lengthy delay for Brody Mihocek's head and neck injury, kicking truly for his first goal, much to the delight of his shaken teammates.

After taking a narrow two-point lead into the second half, Collingwood blew a few opportunities to build a commanding gap, kicking 3.3, with Melbourne responding with three of its own.

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While the Demons’ forward line – with the redeployed Harrison Petty – was more functional than last week against Greater Western Sydney, Melbourne bled far too easily out of its attack for most of the game, with Collingwood bouncing out with ease.

Mihocek's nasty scare

While a diagnosis has not yet been confirmed by the club, Brody Mihocek's head and neck were caught awkwardly on the turf in the course of a tackle by Billy Frampton. Former teammate Frampton stayed with Mihocek until enough trainers had arrived, and play was halted for 10 minutes in the second term while the Demon was loaded onto the motorised stretcher. Both teams made their way over to give Mihocek a pat of acknowledgement before the cart left the field of play and he went to hospital. Frampton then restarted play, oddly enough, with a free kick for the Pies.

Billy Frampton calls for help for Brody Mihocek during the round 13 match between Collingwood and Melbourne at the MCG, June 8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Gawn's shoulder woes?

Skipper Max Gawn had a very solid performance, but as the game progressed, it became obvious he was heavily favouring his left shoulder. Caught in a one-on-one close to goal against Jack Buller, he feebly swiped with his right hand and lost the marking contest, and even while running, kept his arm close to his torso. With the game on the line, the skipper battled on but will surely be a watch for next week against Essendon, with Max Heath waiting in the wings.

COLLINGWOOD 4.2 6.3 9.6 11.9 (75)

MELBOURNE 3.4 5.7 8.7 12.11 (83)

GOALS

Collingwood: De Goey 2, N.Daicos 2, McStay 2, Buller 2, Podhajski, Steele, Anderson

Melbourne: Fritsch 3, K.Pickett 3, Petty 2, van Rooyen, Kentfield, Langford, Cross

BEST

Collingwood: N.Daicos, J.Daicos, Allan, De Goey, Lipinski

Melbourne: K.Pickett, Gawn, Steele, Langford, Fritsch, Chandler

INJURIES

Collingwood: Maynard (shoulder)

Melbourne: Mihocek (neck/head knock)

Crowd: 88,019 at the MCG