Cooper Hynes celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Carlton and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

A CAREER-BEST night from Western Bulldogs forward Cooper Hynes has been rewarded with the Telstra AFL Rising Star nomination for round 13.

Hynes recorded a career-high 21 disposals in his team's thrilling six-point win over Hawthorn on Friday night as he starts to entrench himself in the Bulldogs' side.

Drafted with pick No.20 in the 2024 draft, the powerful Hynes has now notched up 19 games.

Having debuted in round five last season, the former Dandenong Stingray has built on eight games in his maiden year with 11 so far in 2026, bouncing back strongly in the past month after being omitted in rounds four and eight.

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The 20-year-old is averaging 11.5 disposals and 2.8 tackles in 2026, bringing a strong presence around the ball for the sixth-placed Dogs.

It was his ability to surge the ball forward that impressed in the narrow victory over the Hawks, racking up 560m gained in his first game at the MCG.

It helped the Bulldogs to a third-straight victory and their eighth of the year ahead of what could be a season-defining fortnight against fellow finals hopefuls Adelaide and St Kilda, before their mid-season bye.

Hynes is the Dogs' first Rising Star nominee of the season.

2026 Telstra AFL Rising Star nominees

Opening Round: Leo Lombard (Gold Coast)

Round one: Jagga Smith (Carlton)

Round two: Jobe Shanahan (West Coast)

Round three: Willem Duursma (West Coast)

Round four: Cooper Trembath (North Melbourne)

Round five: Jacob Farrow (Essendon)

Round six: Phoenix Gothard (Greater Western Sydney)

Round seven: Sam Grlj (Richmond)

Round eight: Jack Whitlock (Port Adelaide)

Round nine: Sullivan Robey (Essendon)

Round 10: Josh Lindsay (West Coast)

Round 11: Patrick Retschko (Richmond)

Round 12: Harry Dean (Carlton)

Round 13: Cooper Hynes (Western Bulldogs)