Josh Carr believes Brisbane "pushes the limits", but Chris Fagan says you can't be one of the better teams if you don't play a hard, physical brand

Ty Gallop pushes Mitch Georgiades during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide coach Josh Carr says he "didn't like" the shove from Ty Gallop on Mitch Georgiades that is likely to land the Brisbane defender in the crosshairs of the Match Review Officer.

LIONS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

In a second quarter incident during Sunday's 59-point Lions victory, Gallop tackled the Port forward to the ground and then grabbed the back of his jumper before shoving him back into the turf face first when the ball was well clear of the area.

Learn More 00:54

Although Georgiades took his free kick and played the game out, the incident is almost certain to be reviewed.

"I didn't like (it)," Carr said post-match.

"It wasn't a great look, but I'm on the other side of it.

"They're a team that plays tough and probably pushes the limits, and we got the free kick, so we got rewarded. Probably not much more to say."

Learn More 04:30

Brisbane coach Chris Fagan was reluctant to comment on the incident, saying he hadn't seen a replay of it.

When asked what he thought of Carr's comments, the two-time premiership coach said he was happy with his team's approach.

"That's his opinion. He's allowed to have it," Fagan said.

"You don't be one of the better teams in the competition if you don't play a hard, physical brand.

"So, I think that's what we do. I don't think we do it unfairly. I think we brought good pressure today."

There can be no doubt about that, with Brisbane slamming on 14 second half goals to win its seventh straight game and put paid to a strong first half from their plucky rivals.

The Lions had almost 100 more disposals, generated 18 more inside 50s and eventually broke the back of their opponents who had pressured them into numerous errors early in the game.

With Hugh McCluggage (29 disposals) and Dayne Zorko (34) now back in ripping form following soft tissue injuries, they appear well poised to push for a third straight premiership.

Learn More 08:17

But Fagan said his team wasn't getting ahead of itself.

"There's always a big sledgehammer waiting around the corner," he laughed.

"You just never know. So don't take form for granted. I think our last seven weeks have been terrific.

"We were in a bit of trouble at six and six, and we've been able to win our last seven games. It's pretty exciting.

"Belief is growing within the group.

"What we have given ourselves a chance to do is to finish top four, which gives you the best chance to win a premiership."

Learn More 08:17

Brisbane is expecting Darcy Gardiner to be available next week as he overcomes a hamstring problem, while Oscar Allen played a second game in the VFL on Saturday, kicking two goals.

Fagan said Logan Morris suffered a corked quad early in the match, but the young forward kicked three goals and is expected to be available to face Carlton next Saturday night.