Brisbane puts the foot down late to register a 59-point victory over Port Adelaide

Sam Draper celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has continued its ominous run to September, riding a 14-goal second half avalanche to outclass Port Adelaide by 59 points on a glorious Sunday afternoon at the Gabba.

After a tightly contested first half, the Lions blew the game open with a seven-goal third quarter and then piled on another seven in the fourth to win 19.12 (126) to 9.13 (67).

The back-to-back premiers have now won seven games straight and sit one game plus percentage inside the top four with a month of the home and away season remaining.

LIONS v POWER Full match coverage and stats

Leading by three goals midway through the third term, Sam Draper unleashed a Goal of the Year contender when he burst from the middle of the ground and bombed the ball home from inside the centre square.

From there it was a party for the Lions.

Will Ashcroft kicked his second goal on the three quarter-time siren to give the hosts a 29-point lead. Logan Morris bagged two to open the fourth quarter and then Charlie Cameron surprised even himself with a towering goalsquare hanger to delight the 30,722 home fans.

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In even better news for the Lions, co-captain Hugh McCluggage made a welcome return to form in his third game back from a repeat calf injury, finishing with 29 classy disposals that included five clearances, along with five tackles.

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Ashcroft continued his magnificent form of the past six weeks, kicking two goals from 30 touches with 12 score involvements and two direct goal assists.

Morris, Zac Bailey, Charlie Cameron and Kai Lohmann all got amongst the goals with three apiece.

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For the second straight week Port was more than competitive against one of the competition fancies, but just as happened a week ago against Fremantle, they were opened up in a short space of time.

Jason Horne-Francis was arguably the best player on the field with his 30 touches, a goal and three assists, but he battled for midfield help.

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Mitch Georgiades was his usual handful in attack, but was wayward with the boot, kicking 2.4.

Despite conceding the first three goals of the game, the visitors worked their way back into the contest with a disciplined approached that forced Brisbane into taking options it wasn't comfortable with.

Dante Visentini's set shot midway through the second quarter gave them the lead, but Brisbane never panicked and eventually assumed control after the main break.

They had almost 100 more total disposals and as the warm afternoon wore on, were able to get their uncontested mark game going.

Gallop MRO moment

Brisbane defender Ty Gallop is likely to come under scrutiny from the MRO following a second quarter incident with Mitch Georgiades. After a strong tackle bought the Port forward to ground, Gallop grabbed Georgiades, who was lying face-down, by the jumper and slammed him back into the turf. The Port star was not concussed and played the game out, but it was an unnecessary action.

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Draper's Goal of the Year contender

He's won the award in 2022, and Sam Draper has again put a contender forward for Coles Goal of the Year with a thrilling third quarter effort. The Lions ruckman roved Jordon Sweet's centre ball-up tap, pushed off Ollie Wines, ran 10m and then bombed truly from inside the centre square to bring the Gabba crowd to its feet. In his first season at the club, the former Essendon big man has already become a fan favourite.

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McCluggage bounces back

It's been a difficult first season as Brisbane co-captain for Hugh McCluggage, but the 2025 All-Australian returned to form with a bang against Port. Coming off the second calf injury of his season, McCluggage had just 16 and 13 disposals respectively against Essendon and West Coast in the past fortnight. He was on from the opening minutes against Port, getting his hands on the ball in tight and putting teammates into space either by hand or foot. Finishing with 29 disposals that included five clearances, having McCluggage back in form is yet another piece of the puzzle for Lions coach Chris Fagan as they move towards another September run.

Hugh McCluggage in action during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE 3.4 5.8 12.9 19.12 (126)

PORT ADELAIDE 2.3 4.5 7.10 9.13 (67)

GOALS

Brisbane: Bailey 3, Lohmann 3, Morris 3, Cameron 3, Rayner 2, W.Ashcroft 2, McCluggage, Hipwood, Draper

Port Adelaide: Georgiades 2, Marshall 2, Visentini 2, Horne-Francis, Durdin, Burgoyne

BEST

Brisbane: W.Ashcroft, McCluggage, Bailey, Andrews, Rayner, Zorko

Port Adelaide: Horne-Francis, Burgoyne, Georgiades, Sweet, Aliir

INJURIES

Brisbane: Nil

Port Adelaide: Nil

Crowd: 30,722 at the Gabba