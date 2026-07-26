Zac Bailey during round 17 between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at The Gabba, July 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

REIGNING premier Brisbane hosts Port Adelaide at the Gabba to open a two-game Sunday.

The Lions (12-6) fired another warning shot across the competition as they claimed a sixth consecutive win, even while rarely getting out of third gear in the victory against West Coast.

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The Lions can again eye a top-two finish as other results fall their way and they have three matches against sides from the bottom half of the ladder to come, including the Power, Blues and Suns.

As it revs its engine back into premiership-winning gear and with just three players on the injury list, Brisbane has named an unchanged side.

Brisbane v Port Adelaide at the Gabba, 1.10pm AEST

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Port Adelaide (6-12) found a new way to impress under first-year coach Josh Carr, even without claiming a win as an undermanned midfield helped give Fremantle a scare before losing touch with the ladder-leaders.

The Power gave up 100 points for just the second time this season, and the first since round one, and their defensive game plan is enough to give hope of an upset against the Lions.

Port gets Jason Horne-Francis back from a one-match suspension and Mitch Georgiades from concussion, with Jack Watkins promoted.

A finger injury has forced out Joe Richards, while Jacob Wehr and Jackson Mead have been omitted.

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North Melbourne and St Kilda close out the round on Sunday in a clash that will shape the race for wildcard places

The Roos (8-10) continue to frustrate as they added Melbourne to the finals contenders that they have at least challenged before suffering a defeat, extending their record of failing to beat a side currently sitting in the top 10.

The Kangaroos' wildcard hopes are hanging by a thread and the clash with the Saints is their last match-up against a bottom-half side in a tough run home.

North has lost Luke McDonald to a calf injury with the seasoned defender replaced by Griffin Logue, while Zac Banch has replaced the omitted Riley Hardeman.

St Kilda (8-10) missed an opportunity to claim its first big scalp of the season and put its finals hopes in its own hands as it failed to truly challenge an injury-hit Geelong, leaving it clinging to 10th spot on the ladder.

The Saints are one of four sides yet to beat a team currently in the top 10, along with the Roos, Eagles and Tigers, but with four matches to come against sides now below them are well-placed for a finals berth.

St Kilda fans will be excited with the return of Max King to play his first AFL game in over two years, and Tom De Koning coming back into the side after missing three games with fractured ribs and a punctured lung. Hugh Boxshall has also been named.

The trio replaces Anthony Caminiti, Liam Henry and mid-season draftee Campbell Lake.