Despite rarely playing in his preferred position, Levi Ashcroft is taking whatever challenge Brisbane throws at him

Levi Ashcroft celebrates a goal during round 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

HE WAS drafted as an inside midfielder, but Brisbane has thrown many different roles at Levi Ashcroft, and the teenager has thrived in them all.

Arriving at the Lions following their first premiership in 2024, it was always likely the younger Ashcroft brother was going to have to bide his time to get minutes in the middle of the ground.

But it hasn’t bothered the father-son selection, who made his way to Brisbane with the fifth overall pick.

Ashcroft has played all 45 games available since joining his older brother Will in Brisbane, playing everywhere from half-forward to wing to midfield when the chance arises.

Levi (left) and Will Ashcroft celebrate Brisbane winning the 2025 Toyota Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

A premiership in his first season included a memorable goal on Grand Final day, but there's been no second season blues for the youngster who doesn’t turn 20 until the end of the year.

“I’m happy to play anywhere, and it’s been good for my development to learn those different positions,” Ashcroft told AFL.com.au.

“It’s been good for my mindset.

“As an inside mid, those roles where you get more opportunity to get the footy, you’re looking at stats and clearances, it’s definitely different playing the wing.

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“Your impact is judged on lots of things. It might be kicking goals, your defensive pressure, tackles, it could be marks.

“For our offence, it might be the uncontested marks. It’s definitely judged differently.

“It’s good for me now to learn those positions and how important it is to the set-up of the whole team.

“It’s getting your mindset right and knowing it’s not just about possessions, it might be your impact away from the ball.”

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When played in his preferred midfield role, Ashcroft has excelled. Following the calf injury suffered by Hugh McCluggage in round 12 against Fremantle, Chris Fagan and his coaching staff were looking for someone to take more centre ball-ups.

Ashcroft stepped in. And stepped up.

In wins over Gold Coast, Richmond, Sydney and Geelong either side of the club’s mid-season bye, he attended around a third of available centre ball-ups and flourished.

In a pivotal match against the Swans, Ashcroft gathered 24 disposals, 13 of which were contested, along with eight clearances and a goal to show he had what it took when given a chance closer to the action.

A week later against the Cats it was 21 and five clearances with a goal.

“The Lions know I can play that role, but it’s just continuing to play the best role I can for the team at the moment,” he said.

“I feel confident. I love the challenge of going up against those experienced guys and midfields.”

Levi Ashcroft in action during round 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

With McCluggage back in the past fortnight, it’s been a return to the flanks, but the impact has still been there for everyone to see.

Brisbane enters Sunday’s match against Port Adelaide at the Gabba entrenched in the top four and with a double chance spot in their own hands.

“It’s been a good couple of months for the team to get confidence and momentum.

“We’re just playing as team and playing for each other. I feel like that’s when we’re playing at our best, when we’re playing selfless footy.”