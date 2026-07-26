The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 20 matches are in

Sam Durham in action during Essendon's clash against Hawthorn in round 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON is facing another fine after a sixth charge for careless contact with an umpire this season.

Earlier this month, the Bombers became the second club fined $20,000 after a fifth charge for umpire contact.

But they are now the first club to be charged with the offence six times after Sam Durham was cited during their loss to Hawthorn on Saturday.

Any potential fines are at the AFL's discretion.

Earlier this week, the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle joined Gold Coast and the Bombers in being fined.

Durham was one of four players fined from Saturday's games, with Cam Mackenzie also cited for umpire contact, and Tom Papley and Jake Stringer fined from the Sydney Derby.