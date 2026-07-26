Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera kicked three third-quarter goals to spark St Kilda to victory

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal with teammates against North Melbourne in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos.

ST KILDA have dealt a major blow to North Melbourne's wildcard hopes while leapfrogging Carlton into tenth place on the ladder on percentage.

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera produced one of the dominant individual performances of the season, collecting 46 disposals and booting four goals to deliver a 13.15 (93) to 8.14 (62) victory for the Saints.

KANGAROOS v SAINTS Full match coverage and stats

Max King played his first AFL game in 756 days, but took no further part after three-quarter time with hamstring tightness.

The Saints suffered two late changes before the game, with Cooper Sharman replaced by Dan Butler (managed) and Rowan Marshall ruled out with back spasms during the warm-up, replaced by Anthony Caminiti.

More to come

NORTH MELBOURNE 1.5 4.10 7.12 8.14 (62)

ST KILDA 4.3 5.8 9.13 13.15 (93)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Darling 3, Curtis 2, Whitlock, Sheezel, Larkey

St Kilda: Wanganeen-Milera 4, Higgins 2, Owens 2, Wilson, Ryan, Caminiti, Byrnes, Boxshall