Sydney has regained a key aspect of its game, Jeremy Cameron's injury has been a blessing in disguise for the Cats plus more lessons from round 20

Hugh McCluggage in action during the match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at the Gabba in round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

IN THIS week's Things We Learned, we discover the Hawk who should be in the All-Australian conversation, the Pie thriving in his new role, the game's most lethal gamebreaker plus much, much more.

Check out what we learned from round 20 of the 2026 season.

1) The final piece of Brisbane's puzzle is back

To date, 2026 might have been the most difficult of Hugh McCluggage's 10 seasons in the AFL. Fresh off his first All-Australian blazer last year, the smooth-moving Brisbane midfielder has battled his body, and by extension, battled for form. He suffered a calf injury in Opening Round against the Western Bulldogs, and when he returned a month later, battled to find his usual time and space. Then, up popped another calf problem against Fremantle in round 12. This time his return resulted in 16 and 13 disposals respectively against Essendon and West Coast. However, against Port Adelaide on Sunday, the Lions co-captain was back to his best, gathering 29 disposals and a goal, putting teammates into space by both hand and foot. With seven wins on the trot and their midfield ace finding his best, the Lions have everything in order for a tilt at a third premiership. - Michael Whiting

Hugh McCluggage celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against Port Adelaide in round 20, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

2) This Hawk should be considered for All-Australian

Jarman Impey has been one of the consistent performers of the Sam Mitchell era, but now his form deserves strong All-Australian consideration in 2026. The Hawthorn coach made that clear in the minutes after Saturday's 93-point win over Essendon. Impey dominated on Saturday, amassing 37 disposals, 836 metres gained, 11 score involvements and seven intercepts. He doesn't amass the same numbers regularly as the likes of Wayne Milera, Jordan Clark, Lachie Ash and Bailey Dale, but he is as good defensively as the other way and would be a worthy recipient of a maiden blazer by the end of August. - Josh Gabelich

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3) Star Saint is the League's most lethal gamebreaker

In just the latest example, Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera proved he is arguably the game's most lethal gamebreaker during Sunday's important win over North Melbourne. The St Kilda star was a standout throughout, but delivered an epic third quarter that included 10 disposals and three goals as he impacted all over the ground. It came as the Roos were surging as he produced a quarter of footy that gave shades of his 2025 heroics against Melbourne , booting three goals including one superb one-handed mark that sparked the Saints when they needed it most. He finished the game with 46 disposals and four goals. - Bede Briscomb

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4) Ed Allan is thriving in his new role

Ed Allan has been in-and-out of Collingwood's side since making his debut in 2024, however a new role as a tagger has the 22-year-old playing with confidence. In the Magpies' win over Adelaide on Thursday night, the West Australian helped restrict the influence of Crows skipper Jordan Dawson and also managed 17 disposals, 487m gained and two sensational fourth quarter goals himself. Allen has always possessed a booming kick, explosive speed and endurance, but now you can see the self belief growing. Out of contract at the end of the year, Allan's rise has come at the ideal time. - Tom Wyman

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5) Sydney's elite pressure has reignited its flag hopes

After a few weeks in the wilderness, Sydney's elite transition game and high-octane pressure are back to their best. After back-to-back losses to high-ranked opposition, the Swans made a resounding statement by controlling the Sydney Derby from the opening bounce, winning contested possessions (126–114), stoppage clearances (25–10) and forward-50 conversion. Led by Errol Gulden's best-on-ground Kirk-Ward Medal performance and Charlie Curnow's four-goal haul, the Swans proved that when their ball movement through the corridor is humming, they remain among the competition's leading premiership contenders. - Emily Patterson

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6) Cameron's injury has been a blessing in disguise for Cats

A few weeks ago, it was clear Geelong had a serious problem with the hampered Jeremy Cameron, who was struggling to perform with complications from his previously broken arm. His subsequent collarbone/shoulder injury made the tough call for the Cats, forcing the champion to the sidelines. In his stead, Shannon Neale has been forced to become the top dog, and coach Chris Scott alluded it might have worked out well for the rising key forward, who booted five against Melbourne and was a clear difference-maker on Friday night. The injury has also allowed Geelong to get some games into 20-year-old key James Polkinghorne, who has shown some impressive signs in his first two matches. - Sarah Black

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7) Young Docker has Coleman in his sights

There is a world where Fremantle key forward Jye Amiss might have woken up on Saturday morning as a back-to-back Glendinning-Allan medallist after booting his second bag of five goals against West Coast on Friday night. Pipped by Jordan Clark back in round six, however, he ran equal second to Murphy Reid on Friday night in an incredibly even field of contenders. Still, there is another Medal within reach for Amiss now after he moved up to equal second in the Coleman Medal race with 48 goals for the season. Amiss has been outstanding in 2026, using his added strength to outmuscle defenders and timing his leads to perfection. In a selfless forward line, he is capitalising when it is his turn and will soon become the first Docker to boot 50 goals in a season since champion forward Matthew Pavlich's 69 goals in 2012, as long as he beats teammate Josh Treacy (45 goals) to the mark. Assuming a deep September run, a 65 to 70-goal season is within reach. - Nathan Schmook

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8) The Tigers need to find some dare

Coming into the season, there was a general sense of goodwill toward the Tigers – not that they would be world beaters, or even move up the ladder necessarily, but that they would compete and show something. Now, 20 rounds into the season and with just two wins to its name, Richmond has become a stagnant, hard-to-watch side that is clearly lacking the confidence to attack the opposition, suffering another loss with Saturday night's defeat to the Western Bulldogs. Too often are Tigers games bogged down with possession football across the defensive line, unsure, or lacking the confidence to get the ball forward and compete. It is the way they are losing, rather than the losses themselves, that is making fans feel disheartened, and continuing this way will only see that goodwill evaporate further. - Gemma Bastiani

Jayden Short after the Round 20 match between Richmond and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 25, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

9) We're no closer to knowing who will win the Rising Star

Two of the most exciting young players, Harry Dean and Jagga Smith, are making life difficult for those selecting this year's Telstra AFL Rising Star winner. The young Blues continue to put together impressive performances early on in their careers, playing with maturity far beyond their years. On Saturday against the Suns, Smith finished with an equal game-high 31 disposals at an incredible 90 per cent efficiency, while Dean took it up to the Suns' best forward Ben King. King finished with three goals, but wasn't overly dominant against the competitive youngster. Good luck to those trying to split the two. - Phoebe McWilliams