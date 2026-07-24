West Coast ran hot early but Fremantle switched into action in the second half to win by 70 points

Sam Switkowski celebrates a goal during round 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE was tested early but produced a powerful second half against West Coast to win Derby 63 by 70 points, moving closer to the minor premiership in dominant style in front of a record home crowd on Friday night.

The Dockers led by eight points after an entertaining first half but rattled home with 11 of the last 12 goals after the main break to win 16.16 (112) to 6.6 (42) in their fifth straight win against their cross-town rivals.

DOCKERS v EAGLES Full match coverage and stats

They set a new club record for a home-and-away crowd at Optus Stadium, with 56,616 on hand to see the young star Murphy Reid dazzle on his way to winning his first Glendinning-Allan Medal, becoming the youngest medallist in Derby history.

The second-year maestro sparked the premiership favourites in the third quarter with several key involvements and a brilliant running goal from 50m, finishing with 26 disposals, six inside 50s and eight score involvements.

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It was an incredibly even performance from the Dockers, however, who sharpened their stoppage game and ground the Eagles down, with key forward Jye Amiss capitalising in attack with five goals and eight marks.

Midfielder Matt Johnson was the anchor throughout in a four-quarter performance, winning a team-high 29 disposals, while star onballers Caleb Serong (26 and seven clearances) and Andrew Brayshaw (25 and seven tackles) continued to build towards big Septembers.

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West Coast superstar Harley Reid (30 and 12 clearances) was terrific and took it up to a deep Freo midfield, while mid-season recruit Marcus Herbert (36 and eight marks) was important in the Eagles' early challenge with his poise and ball-use.

The Eagles could not sustain their pressure or contest work to challenge the Dockers in the second half, however, falling away badly after the main break as the Dockers' class and maturity took hold.

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After losing four of their past five opening quarters, the Dockers entered Friday night with some vulnerabilities and a need to improve their work at stoppages after being shown up against Port Adelaide in the first half last week.

They didn't address either in the opening quarter, however, conceding early centre clearances to the Eagles and falling behind after a high-octane start that saw West Coast take the game on and kick early goals through Hamish Davis and Tom Cole.

The Dockers had their chances but were not clinical, with Michael Frederick marking close to goal after a brilliant kick inside 50 from a red-hot Johnson but rushing and missing his shot, with Freo trailing by one point at the first break.

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West Coast continued to create opportunities early in the second, driven by the calm and efficient game of Herbert, and their intent was clear as Milan Murdock put them seven points clear with an early snap.

Errors and missed tackles were punished by the Dockers, however, as Amiss got free over the top repeatedly and kicked three straight goals, with Frederick setting up the last of them with a brilliant collect and side step in the middle of the ground.

West Coast continued to control the ball well when in possession, taking 28 uncontested marks for the term, with Harley Reid working himself into the game with 10 possessions and four clearances for the quarter.

After a late goal for Jack Williams, the margin at half-time was eight points and the Eagles were at least in the contest on the scoreboard despite being outplayed, keeping the prospect of an unthinkable upset alive.

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Murphy Reid was in and out of the game through the first half, but he took charge in the third quarter, setting up an early goal for Dudley with a chain of three disposals from half-back that ended with a brilliant inside 50.

Minutes later Dudley returned the favour, handballing to Reid on the run for a 50m goal that extended the Dockers lead to 28 points as the Dockers went on a five-goal run to break the game open.

Amiss booted his fourth after Bolton found him on the lead, with the margin blowing out to 40 points when Frederick snapped brilliantly from long-range, with the Dockers strength over the ball and ability to break tackles becoming a major factor.

Jake Waterman kicked the Eagles' only goal of the second half when he got free out the back to convert from the goalsquare, with Fremantle slamming on six unanswered goals in the final quarter to make a statement in their 10th Derby win out of the past 11.

Murphy Magic

Fremantle's young midfield star Murphy Reid became the youngest Glendinning-Allan Medal winner in history, receiving eight of a possible nine votes to win from the judges. He was forced to work through some heavy attention from Brady Hough, winning 10 disposals in the first half, but he accelerated after the main break and used his versatility and nous to become the game-breaker. The 19-year-old's remarkable chemistry with Isaiah Dudley was on show repeatedly as the pair set each other up for goals. A look away handball from Reid could have resulted in another for Dudley, but the small forward sprayed his shot.

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Graphic injury for young Eagle stops play late

Mid-season recruit Oliver Francou has been a terrific find for the Eagles, but he may find himself sidelined after his right knee slid over the bottom of his own left boot in a final-quarter tackle on Andrew Brayshaw. The incident left a significant gash on Francou's leg, with the midfielder grabbing for his leg immediately as concerned players came to help him. The hard-nosed 20-year-old was OK post-match after being treated with pain medication, but there was still the prospect he would need to visit hospital given the extent of the wound. On the Eagles' mid-season recruits, half-back Marcus Herbert was outstanding again, with the two list additions making a bigger difference for West Coast than they might have expected.

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Dockers nail stoppage game

Centre ball-up clearances were a concern for Fremantle in the first half last week against Port and an area the midfield would have wanted to sharpen up this week. They did just that, winning the indicator overall 15-9 and dominating the second half 11-2. Shai Bolton led the way after being managed last week, winning a team-high four, all after half-time, while star ruckman Luke Jackson and Caleb Serong had three each. The evenness and depth of the Dockers' midfield was too much for the Eagles to handle, as hard as Harley Reid tried with a game-high 12 clearances, including six of his team's nine out of the centre.

FREMANTLE 2.6 5.10 10.12 16.16 (112)

WEST COAST 3.1 5.2 6.4 6.6 (42)



GOALS

Fremantle: Amiss 5, O'Driscoll 2, Cox, Jackson, Voss, Treacy, Reid, Frederick, Dudley, Switkowski, Bolton

West Coast: J.Williams 2, Murdock, Davis, Cole, Waterman



BEST

Fremantle: Johnson, Reid, Amiss, Serong, Brayshaw, O'Driscoll, McDonald, Pearce

West Coast: Reid, Herbert, McCarthy, Hough, Kelly,



INJURIES

Fremantle: Nil

West Coast: Francou (cut knee)



Crowd: 56,616 at Optus Stadium