A fast-finishing Geelong secured a crucial win at the MCG, but Patrick Dangerfield appeared to play out the game with an injured groin

Oliver Wiltshire during round 20 between Melbourne and Geelong at the MCG, July 24, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG has strengthened its finals position and kept a top-six position in sight after defeating Melbourne 18.9 (117) to 14.13 (97) at the MCG on Friday night.

Conversely, the result could cost the Demons an opportunity to claim the double chance after other recent results have seen the top four thrown open.

DEMONS v CATS Full match coverage and stats

Melbourne hit the ground running with goals to Kysaiah Pickett and Harrison Petty, but poor finishing saw them unable to take full advantage of their early domination of play.

The second quarter was all the Cats' as they built a 20-point lead at half-time on the back of four goals from Shannon Neale, however, Patrick Dangerfield looked proppy with a groin concern that saw him taken to the rooms late in the term and confined to the bench for the opening 10 minutes of the third quarter.

The captain came back on eventually but seemed restricted in his movement, receiving more attention on the sidelines where he could watch his side take its turn squandering numerous chances to build a commanding lead.

Still, it was Geelong three goals to the positive at the final change before a Harrison Petty major with seven minutes to go had the margin at 15 and momentum seemingly leaning Melbourne's way.

However, the pendulum swung the other way sharply as the Cats banged on three quick goals to seal the result.

More to come

MELBOURNE 4.4 6.8 9.9 14.13 (97)

GEELONG 3.0 10.4 12.9 18.9 (117)

GOALS

Melbourne: Petty 4, Fritsch 3, Langdon 3, Tholstrup, Laurie, Langford, K.Pickett

Geelong: Neale 5, O.Henry 4, Wiltshire 3, Polkinghorne 2, O'Connor, Mannagh, Close, Atkins