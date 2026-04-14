St Kilda's Lance Collard has faced a hearing to determine his sanction for using a homophobic slur during a VFL match

Lance Collard warms up ahead of round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

ST KILDA'S Lance Collard has been suspended for nine weeks - two of those suspended for the 2026 and 2027 seasons - for conduct unbecoming after using a homophobic slur during a VFL game, the AFL Disciplinary Tribunal determined on Tuesday.

The Saints have not ruled out an appeal, and are reviewing the Tribunal's findings before making their decision. They have five days to make their call.

Collard faced the special hearing after the Tribunal last week upheld the charge following two days of evidence and deliberations.

When handing down the sanction, the Tribunal noted the seriousness of using a homophobic slur, as well as the incident being Collard's second offence.

"Homophobic slurs are harmful and entirely unacceptable," Tribunal chair Jeff Gleeson KC said.

"It is important that the sanction serves not only as a clear condemnation of the use of homophobic slurs, but that it addresses the requirement for general deterrence such that other VFL and AFL players clearly understand that homophobic slurs are completely unacceptable and will result in a significant sanction, and specific deterrence so that this message is further reinforced to Collard."

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Mr Gleeson acknowledged Collard's complex personal history as well as his denial of having said the slur as factors in determining the sanction.

"Collard has had a difficult background. He is a young Indigenous man who has relocated from Western Australia to play football. He grew up with no positive male role model. A sanction that is excessive may be crushing in the sense that it may impact or even end Collard's VFL/AFL career," he said.

"Obviously issues such as racism and homophobia are difficult and sensitive issues and the manner of dealing with them is not enhanced if the starting point is a fierce debate over whether the words were used.

"We do not make it part of this sanction, but we strongly urge Mr Collard to resume the awareness training he took in 2024."

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St Kilda said in a statement on Tuesday night that the club was "disappointed with the sanction imposed by the AFL Tribunal at today’s hearing."

"The club is currently reviewing the Tribunal’s reasons, together with the original judgement, and will consider potential avenues of appeal... The matter has had a significant impact on Lance and the club will continue to support him through this process.

"We also recognise the impact the public nature of this matter has had, particularly on the LGBTQIA+ and First Nations communities."

The AFL had requested a 10-match suspension to be served in addition to Collard's two-game suspension for a high hit on Jackson Voss that sparked the melee in which he said the slur.

The AFL's counsel, Andrew Woods SC, said the increased sanction was appropriate given it was the second time Collard had used homophobic language in a match. Collard had previously been suspended for six matches for using a homophobic slur in 2024.

St Kilda argued a fine would be a more suitable sanction, and that any suspension should be served concurrently with Collard's existing ban as the hit sparked the incident, therefore the Tribunal should consider it to be part of the same act. The Tribunal disagreed.

St Kilda pointed to Collard's challenging personal life as a factor the Tribunal should consider when determining the sanction.

"[Collard] is a young Indigenous man, I dare to suggest has had a far more difficult childhood or life than any one of us participating in this disciplinary process," St Kilda's legal counsel Michael Borsky KC said in his submission.

"This is one of those sliding doors moments that could set Lance Collard back on the wrong track and ruin his life.

"I urge the Tribunal to show some mercy and wisdom."

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Mr Borsky outlined that Collard financially supported his grandmother and did not have a positive male role model in his family due to "domestic violence and incarceration".

Mr Borsky noted that Collard had become involved in First Nations and multicultural programs, and that he was striving to become a positive role model for young people.

"He now lives with Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera who has taken on an active mentoring role in Lance’s career and life," Mr Borsky said.