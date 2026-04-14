Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's game against St Kilda in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide superstar Zak Butters is attempting to clear his name at the Tribunal after he was alleged to have verbally abused an umpire on Sunday night against St Kilda.

Butters was referred directly to the Tribunal after being charged with 'Abusive and Insulting Language Towards an Umpire'. Umpire Nick Foot alleged the Power vice-skipper said "how much are they paying you?", a claim that Butters vehemently denies.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO FOLLOW THE HEARING VIA OUR LIVE BLOG

The club has backed Butters' stance, saying "the words used by their acting captain were misheard and misconstrued from what was actually said".

Butters will face the Tribunal from 3.30pm AEST.