Zak Butters faced the AFL Tribunal on Tuesday after he was charged with verbally abusing an umpire

Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's game against St Kilda in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide has thrown its support behind star midfielder Zak Butters after he was found guilty of umpire abuse, saying the club "rejects any suggestion that questions Zak's integrity" and will consider an appeal.

Butters was referred directly to the Tribunal on Monday after being charged with 'abusive and insulting language towards an umpire'.

Umpire Nick Foot alleged the Power stand-in skipper said "how much are they paying you?" during the loss to St Kilda on Sunday, a claim that Butters vehemently denied.

After one hour and 45 minutes of evidence and submissions on Tuesday evening, the Tribunal panel of Renee Enbom KC, Jason Johnson and Darren Gaspar deliberated for 25 minutes and upheld the charge, handing down a fine of $1500.

The Tribunal had a 5.45pm AEST deadline and gave its verdict just minutes before then, with reasoning to be distributed on Wednesday morning.

Butters made a brief statement at Alberton Oval after the finding and maintained his innocence.

"I'm incredibly disappointed with the result tonight," he said.

"I stand by knowing what I said and what I didn't say, especially what I didn't say.

"I'd like to thank the club for their support."

The club said it stands by Butters "unequivocally", adding it will consider the merits of an appeal once the Tribunal distributes its reasoning on Wednesday.

"The club is deeply disappointed in the Tribunal's verdict and rejects any suggestion that questions Zak's integrity," Port chief executive Matthew Richardson said.

"Zak is a man of outstanding character and we are acutely aware of the toll these proceedings take, not only for him but for his family and those closest to him."

Port has cancelled coach Josh Carr's Wednesday morning press conference, and will reschedule it for later in the day.

Umpire Foot and Butters were both adamant with their version of events during the hearing, while Butters' teammate Ollie Wines and Port Adelaide general manager of football Ben Rutten also gave evidence in support of Butters.

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In his evidence, Foot remained steadfast in his recollection.

"The comment that Butters made to me was 'how much are they paying you?'" Foot said.

Foot said he interpreted "they" as being "the St Kilda Football Club or someone involved with St Kilda".

"It questioned my integrity," he said.

"I'm 100 per cent adamant that those are the words Zak Butters said to me.

"When your integrity is questioned you don't forget those words that are said to you."

Butters said he was "100 per cent sure" he did not say "how much are they paying you" to Foot.

"I recall saying 'surely that's not a free kick'," Butters said.

Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's game against St Kilda in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Port star later added: "It hurts me because I know I didn't say it."

Butters said he was unaware Foot works for Sportsbet and does racing tips, a role approved by the AFL.

Foot denied he was subconsciously focused on his outside employment with Sportsbet and rejected the suggestion he was "picking up on the word 'pay' in a way that is different to the words in fact used".

Wines was adamant Butters was only asking Foot why he paid the free kick.

"I can't be sure what he said but I'm adamant what he didn't say," Wines said.

The exchange was not picked up by the umpire's microphone, a point the Power argued was "a glaring hole in the evidence" against Butters.

Port Adelaide's defence counsel, Kerry Robertson-Clark KC, said she and Butters had assumed there would have been audio that would have clarified exactly what was said.

She added "it would be very brave and unusual" for Butters to lie in his post-match interview knowing the audio - if it existed - would have proven him to be not telling the truth.

Zak Butters during Port Adelaide's game against St Kilda in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's just not logical," she said.

She added the fact Butters was "surprised and confused" by the allegation indicated he did not say what was alleged.

The AFL raised the slight discrepancy between what Butters said in his post-match interview on Channel Seven and what he said at the Tribunal.

In the interview with Seven, Butters recalls saying "How is that a free kick?" whereas on Tuesday he recalled saying "surely that's not a free kick". At the hearing, Butters was adamant he made the latter comment.

Rutten said when Butters came off the ground after the incident, "he came straight to me and said the umpiring out there was disgusting".

He said Butters had been confused as to why he had been reported.

Should Butters accept the finding, it will be the 22nd sanction of his career, although he's never been reported or cited for umpire abuse before.

The finding brings his fines total to $51,625 across his career.

- with AAP