The Match Review findings from Sunday's round five games are in

Hugo Garcia and Zak Butters in action during St Kilda's clash against Port Adelaide in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has been sent straight to the Tribunal for allegedly saying "how much are they paying you?" to umpire Nick Foot during Sunday's match against St Kilda.

In a statement on Monday, the AFL confirmed Butters has been charged with using Abusive and Insulting Language Towards an Umpire.

"Following the match day report during the Third Quarter of Sunday's match, it is alleged that Butters said to Umpire Nick Foot "How much are they paying you?"," the AFL said in a statement.

"The exchange was not picked up on the umpire's microphone."

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Butters has denied he said anything untoward to the umpire.

"I'd love to know the language that I said, because I went up to him after the game to have a chat and he said he didn't want to speak to me," Butters told Channel Seven after the match.

"All I said was, 'how is that a free kick?' and he paid 50 and said I'm on report.

"I had a few teammates there right next to me, Ollie Wines ... I'm curious to follow that one up because I'm never going to say anything bad to the umpires.

"I just wanted to follow up and ask what he thought I said from his end."

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Elsewhere, Geelong's Mark O'Connor has been suspended for one match for rough conduct on West Coast young gun Willem Duursma.

Unless he successfully appeals the decision, O'Connor will miss Friday night's game against the Western Bulldogs.

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Butters will face the Tribunal on Tuesday, with a time for the hearing yet to be announced.

In 2019, Carlton veteran Dale Thomas was fined $7500 for calling a boundary umpire a "f***ing cheat" during a game against Greater Western Sydney.

Thomas threw himself at the mercy of the Tribunal after pleading guilty to the charge and calling the official to apologise.

More to come ...