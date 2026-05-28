Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 12 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

Tim English and Lachlan McAndrew during the round two match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Adelaide Oval, March 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THE BYE rounds are upon us.

For the next five rounds, only the best 18 scores will count for Fantasy coaches, giving plenty the opportunity to improve their teams with three trades every week.

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Charlie Banfield (MID/FWD, $310,000) and Jack Ison (MID, $325,000) are popular rookie options, with a bunch of bye players, including Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $751,000), the most traded out.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie bring you the round 12 teams, latest Fantasy news, best captains and more

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