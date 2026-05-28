Follow all the action from Thursday night's clash between St Kilda and Hawthorn

Conor Nash and his Hawthorn teammates react after their loss to Greater Western Sydney in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN will be without midfielder Conor Nash for its clash against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

Nash has been withdrawn from the side an hour before the start with neck soreness, replaced by rookie Flynn Perez.

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It's Perez's fourth game in the brown and gold after landing at the Hawks during the pre-season supplemental selection period.

Flynn Perez celebrates victory after the match between Hawthorn and Geelong at the MCG in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Saints (5-6) are eyeing a big scalp and they have Hawthorn in their sights.

They continue to tease as they challenge the leading sides but are yet to beat a team currently sitting above them on the ladder after failing to keep pace with Fremantle in the final term last round.

St Kilda can turn to a strength at the coalface as the heat rises after only being beaten once for clearances this year.

St Kilda v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.30pm AEST

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St Kilda: Nil

Hawthorn: Conor Nash (neck soreness), replaced in the selected side by Flynn Perez

Hawthorn (7-1-3) got its campaign back on track after three winless games when shaking off wayward kicking for goal to hang on against Adelaide in Launceston.

The Hawks extended their winning streak at their home away from home while they are also well down the path to turning Docklands into a fortress with seven victories in a row since being beaten by the Saints at the venue in 2023.

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Hawthorn stars Will Day and Jack Gunston return from injury for the clash.

Day has not played at AFL level since round 21 last year due to foot and shoulder injuries, but is back in the senior side after just one game at VFL level last week, while Gunston also returns to boost the forward line having missed the past two games due to a foot issue.

Bodie Ryan and Finn Maginness have both been dropped by the Hawks.

St Kilda has recalled youngster Alix Tauru alongside young tall Isaac Keeler, with Liam Stocker managed and Dougal Howard out with a calf injury.