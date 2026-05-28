The teams for Friday and Saturday's round 12 matches are in, plus the squads for Sunday's games

Brodie Grundy, Jacob Weitering and Hayden Young. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY is resting red-hot ruckman Brodie Grundy for Saturday's match against Richmond, while skipper Callum Mills will miss with injury.

Peter Ladhams gets his chance in Grundy's absence, while Hayden McLean also returns among four changes for the Swans to face a Tigers outfit that has veteran Dion Prestia back from a calf issue.

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Carlton has regained full-back Jacob Weitering after he missed a week with a calf injury, with Blake Acres also coming in for his first match of 2026 to face Geelong on Friday night.

Tanner Bruhn is back for the Cats after being rested last week.

In the biggest match of round 12, Hayden Young (concussion) has not come up for Fremantle's trip across the country to face two-time premier Brisbane at the Gabba, although the Dockers announced earlier in the week they would have captain Alex Pearce (knee).

The Lions have been strengthened with the inclusions of winger Jarrod Berry (calf) and lockdown defender Noah Answerth (concussion).

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The Western Bulldogs are slowly getting players back, with Tim English returning after two weeks on the sidelines with concussion to face Collingwood, although small forward Cody Weightman will have to wait at least another week to return from his long-term knee problem.

Star defender Sam Taylor will play his first game of 2026 for Greater Western Sydney, having overcome the hamstring injury he suffered in February's State of Origin game in Perth.

Taylor will be joined by Lachie Whitfield for Sunday's game against Melbourne in Alice Springs after the creative half-back was a late scratching last week.

Dean Solomon will make at least five changes forced through injury for his first match as Essendon's interim coach against West Coast on Sunday, with Harry Jones and Elijah Tsatas named on the extended eight-man bench.

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FRIDAY, MAY 29

Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

CARLTON

In: J.Weitering, B.Acres

Out: W.Derksen (omitted), M.Carroll (knee)

GEELONG

In: T.Bruhn

Out: J.Martin (managed)

SATURDAY, MAY 30

Sydney v Richmond at the SCG, 1.15pm AEST

SYDNEY

In: H.Kyle, H.Cunningham, P.Ladhams, H.McLean

Out: C.Mills (calf), M.Rosas (ankle), T.Papley (calf), B.Grundy (managed)

RICHMOND

In: S.Banks, L.Fawcett, D.Prestia

Out: J.Faull (concussion), T.Lynch (throat), T.Burton (omitted)

Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 4.15pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Berry, C.Curtin, N.Answerth

Out: J.Tunstill (omitted), S.Marshall (omitted), W.McLachlan (omitted)

FREMANTLE

In: A.Pearce

Out: O.McDonald (omitted)

Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.English

Out: L.Cleary (concussion)

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Parker, H.Harrison, T.Membrey, A.Anderson

Out: D.Moore (hamstring), J.Elliott (knee), C.West (omitted), W.Hayes (shoulder)

SUNDAY, MAY 31

Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park, 2.45pm ACST

MELBOURNE

In: T.McDonald, B.Mihocek, L.Pickett, J.Henderson, A.Moniz-Wakefield

Out: J.Lever (concussion), C.Jiath (general soreness)

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: S.Taylor, L.Whitfield, L.Aleer, H.Rowston, J.Delana

Out: J.Buckley (hamstring), J.Riccardi (ankle)

West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST

WEST COAST

In: C.Duff-Tytler, T.Gross, C.Hall

Out: Nil

ESSENDON

In: M.Kondogiannis, N.Cox, E.Tsatas, W.Setterfield, H.Jones, H.El Achkar, S.El-Hawli, J.Nguyen

Out: A.McGrath (jaw), M.Redman (knee), S.Durham (concussion), J.Caldwell (ankle), M.Guelfi (hamstring)