SYDNEY is resting red-hot ruckman Brodie Grundy for Saturday's match against Richmond, while skipper Callum Mills will miss with injury.
Peter Ladhams gets his chance in Grundy's absence, while Hayden McLean also returns among four changes for the Swans to face a Tigers outfit that has veteran Dion Prestia back from a calf issue.
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Carlton has regained full-back Jacob Weitering after he missed a week with a calf injury, with Blake Acres also coming in for his first match of 2026 to face Geelong on Friday night.
Tanner Bruhn is back for the Cats after being rested last week.
In the biggest match of round 12, Hayden Young (concussion) has not come up for Fremantle's trip across the country to face two-time premier Brisbane at the Gabba, although the Dockers announced earlier in the week they would have captain Alex Pearce (knee).
The Lions have been strengthened with the inclusions of winger Jarrod Berry (calf) and lockdown defender Noah Answerth (concussion).
The Western Bulldogs are slowly getting players back, with Tim English returning after two weeks on the sidelines with concussion to face Collingwood, although small forward Cody Weightman will have to wait at least another week to return from his long-term knee problem.
Star defender Sam Taylor will play his first game of 2026 for Greater Western Sydney, having overcome the hamstring injury he suffered in February's State of Origin game in Perth.
Taylor will be joined by Lachie Whitfield for Sunday's game against Melbourne in Alice Springs after the creative half-back was a late scratching last week.
Dean Solomon will make at least five changes forced through injury for his first match as Essendon's interim coach against West Coast on Sunday, with Harry Jones and Elijah Tsatas named on the extended eight-man bench.
FRIDAY, MAY 29
Carlton v Geelong at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST
CARLTON
In: J.Weitering, B.Acres
Out: W.Derksen (omitted), M.Carroll (knee)
GEELONG
In: T.Bruhn
Out: J.Martin (managed)
SATURDAY, MAY 30
Sydney v Richmond at the SCG, 1.15pm AEST
SYDNEY
In: H.Kyle, H.Cunningham, P.Ladhams, H.McLean
Out: C.Mills (calf), M.Rosas (ankle), T.Papley (calf), B.Grundy (managed)
RICHMOND
In: S.Banks, L.Fawcett, D.Prestia
Out: J.Faull (concussion), T.Lynch (throat), T.Burton (omitted)
Brisbane v Fremantle at the Gabba, 4.15pm AEST
BRISBANE
In: J.Berry, C.Curtin, N.Answerth
Out: J.Tunstill (omitted), S.Marshall (omitted), W.McLachlan (omitted)
FREMANTLE
In: A.Pearce
Out: O.McDonald (omitted)
Western Bulldogs v Collingwood at Marvel Stadium, 7.35pm AEST
WESTERN BULLDOGS
In: T.English
Out: L.Cleary (concussion)
COLLINGWOOD
In: W.Parker, H.Harrison, T.Membrey, A.Anderson
Out: D.Moore (hamstring), J.Elliott (knee), C.West (omitted), W.Hayes (shoulder)
SUNDAY, MAY 31
Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney at TIO Traeger Park, 2.45pm ACST
MELBOURNE
In: T.McDonald, B.Mihocek, L.Pickett, J.Henderson, A.Moniz-Wakefield
Out: J.Lever (concussion), C.Jiath (general soreness)
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
In: S.Taylor, L.Whitfield, L.Aleer, H.Rowston, J.Delana
Out: J.Buckley (hamstring), J.Riccardi (ankle)
West Coast v Essendon at Optus Stadium, 5.20pm AWST
WEST COAST
In: C.Duff-Tytler, T.Gross, C.Hall
Out: Nil
ESSENDON
In: M.Kondogiannis, N.Cox, E.Tsatas, W.Setterfield, H.Jones, H.El Achkar, S.El-Hawli, J.Nguyen
Out: A.McGrath (jaw), M.Redman (knee), S.Durham (concussion), J.Caldwell (ankle), M.Guelfi (hamstring)