Adam Simpson speaks to West Coast players during round 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADAM Simpson will join a trio of Carlton officials on a panel that will select the club's replacement for departed senior coach Michael Voss.

Simpson, who coached West Coast to a Grand Final in 2015 and to a premiership in 2018, has acted as a coaching consultant at Carlton this season amid his media work.

He will join Carlton CEO Graham Wright, president Rob Priestley and football boss Chris Davies on a four-person panel.

The group will also consult with Blues football director Greg Williams on the decision.

Graham Wright and Rob Priestley during Carlton's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round 10, 2026. Picture: AFL Photosogs at Marvel Stadium, on May 16, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images via AFL Photos)

In a letter to members, Priestley said the group's collective experience in football meant it was well-qualified to appoint the best candidate to replace Voss.

"The group brings a practical, well-informed lens shaped by their day-to-day exposure to the realities of leading successful football clubs, and as part of a comprehensive process, will assess all candidates over the coming months to identify the individual best placed to succeed as Carlton’s AFL senior coach," he said.

“While we understand our club’s coaching selection process will be one of significant interest, out of respect to all potential candidates involved, we will not be providing a running public commentary until the process has been completed and a preferred candidate has been approved by the board."

Voss left his role on the Tuesday after Carlton's loss to Brisbane in round nine, which marked the club's seventh successive defeat, and eighth from nine games this season.

Interim coach Josh Fraser has since guided Carlton to back-to-back wins, with the Blues to face Geelong at the MCG on Saturday night.