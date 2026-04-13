The Eagles have confirmed Deven Robertson will miss the rest of the season

Deven Robertson is seen with medical staff during the match between Geelong and West Coast at Norwood Oval in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast midfielder Deven Robertson has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will miss the rest of the 2026 season.

Robertson underwent scans on Monday after hurting his knee in the Eagles' loss to Geelong at Norwood Oval on Sunday.

The 24-year-old recruit played four games for West Coast this season, but his campaign is now over.

"Unfortunately, scans today confirmed Deven has ruptured his ACL and will miss the rest of the season," West Coast head of football John Worsfold said.

"We're incredibly disappointed for Dev. He has made a significant impact since joining the club last November and has been outstanding in the way he has gone about his football.

"He's an ultimate professional, and we have no doubt he will attack his rehabilitation with the same commitment he brings every day.

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"The club will support him fully throughout his recovery."

Robertson was averaging career-highs for disposals (18.5), tackles (5.5) and clearances (3.8) before the cruel blow.