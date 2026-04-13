Riley Beveridge takes a look at the hot topic at your club this week

Isaac Kako, Cooper Trembath and Nick Watson. Pictures: AFL Photos

WELCOME to Reaction Time.

Early each week, AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge will discuss the topic that deserves a reaction at your club and grade it on the 'Urgency Index'.

It could be anything from an issue that's got a team pondering drastic change, or the form of an underrated star that requires immediate recognition.

The gradings are as follows:

Panic Stations.

Simmering.

Watch This Space.

Green Shoots.

Flying.

The footy world has been in South Australia this week for Gather Round and Reaction Time is looking at how Collingwood's scoring has dried up, the positional switch that a premiership coach must make, and the unheralded Swan who is in All-Australian form.

Matthew Nicks challenged Josh Rachele to add consistency to his ever-improving midfield numbers on Thursday night. If he can do that, there's no reason he can't end the season as a top 10 player in the game. He had 26 disposals, four goals, 13 contested possessions, six clearances, five tackles, six inside-50s, seven score involvements and five intercepts to open Gather Round. A career-best night and the makings of the game's next genuine superstar.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Josh Rachele celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Carlton in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Anyone starting to get 2024 vibes about the Lions? Or 2025? Lost their first three in '24. Won their first five without ever looking brilliant in '25. Make that three straight wins now after an indifferent start to 2026.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Charlie Cameron celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against North Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is one dimensional. If the Blues don't win stoppage, they don't win the game. Everything was rosy at quarter time on Thursday night when Michael Voss' side had kicked 5.3 (33) from stoppage in the opening term. But, held to just 0.2 (2) from that avenue after quarter time, it all turned sour once again. Opposition coaches have realised that if you limit the Blues out of the middle, they won't beat you elsewhere.

Urgency Index: Panic Stations.

Michael Voss looks dejected after Carlton's loss to Adelaide in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Are the Pies a bit safe? Yes, it was wet and wild on Friday night. But make that 14 straight games where Collingwood hasn't hit triple figures. And make it 18 since they've done it against a top eight side. Only one team has scored less than the Pies this season and that's the 0-5 Tigers. For one reason or another, it feels like a conservatism has struck Craig McRae's football.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Collingwood players after their loss to Fremantle in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

It's going to be a long year for Essendon, but Saturday will provide a great teaching moment for Brad Scott. If you go harder, you'll get rewarded. The Bombers kicked 11 goals to two after half-time on their way to a drought-breaking win, with that dominance a result of their midfield getting to work. They kicked 43 points to three from stoppage after the main break, winning the clearance count by 13 in the second half. There's no reason that effort and intensity can't be replicated, even if the results don't follow.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Essendon players celebrate a win during round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Big Cohuna. Zero goals, zero behinds for Josh Treacy on Friday night. And yet, somehow, he enhanced his claim as the best key forward in the competition right now.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Josh Treacy celebrates a goal during round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Thank you, next. Got it done while resting Mark Blicavs, Jack Henry and Jack Martin.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Tanner Bruhn and Bailey Smith celebrate a goal during Geelong's clash against West Coast in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Damien Hardwick's conversation with Mac Andrew this week should be simple: Get fit, because you're our full-time ruck from now on. He's never quite put together a long run of form down back, there's a logjam of key forwards in attack, but the new rules mean Andrew can jump all over blokes in the ruck and impact the contest around the ground. He suits where the modern game is going. Seems a no-brainer.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Mac Andrew tries to spoil Charlie Curnow during the round five match between Sydney and Gold Coast at Norwood Oval, on April 11, 2026. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

What a shame for Aaron Cadman. At just 21 years of age last season, he kicked 44 goals and had quietly built a resume as the best young key forward in the competition. All while battling the pressures of being a No.1 pick. A pelvic issue sidelined him for the first month of this season, he finally plays, kicks four goals in three quarters, then gets knocked out in a marking contest. He'll now miss next week's rivalry clash against Sydney.

Urgency Index: Watch This Space.

Aaron Cadman comes off the field during the match between Greater Western Sydney and Richmond at Barossa Park in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

This game, and Nick Watson, were both meandering along on Saturday night. And then he burst through a stoppage, dished off to Dylan Moore, and lit a spark for the Hawks. Moments later and he parted the seas again, this time dribbling through a goal of his own. It might not always be the Wiz's day or night, but he'll always have his moments.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Learn More 00:59

Yikes. For all of the positivity flowing out of Melbourne through the season's first month, this was a damning reality check. The excitement and flair that's defined the start of Steven King's reign was replaced by an unexpected flatness. The Demons have now lost three games in four years against the Bombers in Gather Round.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Melbourne players after their loss to Essendon in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

If you thought George Wardlaw's contract negotiations would be fascinating, what about Cooper Trembath's? He's only played eight games, but already the mid-season pick-up looks the part. Can jump, has great hands, and hits the scoreboard. A Rising Star nomination last week, a Mark of the Year contender this week. His value is skyrocketing with every game he plays.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Learn More 01:00

Gone in 17 minutes. Port Adelaide will look at the stats sheet and see +21 for entries, +9 for marks inside-50, +1 for scoring shots but -14 on the scoreboard and think ... what? That first 17 minutes, though, when they conceded the game's first seven scoring shots amid a disastrous 0-27 run, will haunt them.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Port Adelaide players after their loss to St Kilda in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Richmond has a known problem, but no current solution. The problem is the Tigers' midfield – led again by Tim Taranto, Jacob Hopper, Dion Prestia and Jack Ross across the weekend – lacks flair and dynamism. The solution, it believed, would be led by guys currently warming the injury table. Taj Hotton, Sam Cumming, Josh Smillie and even Jasper Alger had all been tabbed for more midfield minutes this season to provide that run and spread from the contest. But all remain sidelined. It could, hopefully, change this weekend if Cumming is picked. Clubs loved the South Australian's power, tenacity and physicality in his draft year. It's exactly what Richmond needs right now.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Adem Yze looks on during Richmond's clash against Fremantle in round three, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Reliability can be a funny thing in footy. Every time Jack Silvagni is on the field, he's one of the game's most reliable. He's a good, steady, honest and, quite frankly, very underrated player. He showed that again on Sunday with 18 disposals, 12 intercepts and eight marks down back, as well as a crucial set-shot goal when his side really needed it. The only unreliable feature in Silvagni's game across his 11-year career has been his body. Hopefully, at a new club, he gets the injury luck he deserves.

Urgency Index: Green Shoots.

Jack Silvagni celebrates a goal for St Kilda against Port Adelaide in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

If you were putting together a quarterly All-Australian side, Justin McInerney would be a lock in the Q1 team. He had 31 disposals and three goals in Opening Round and has followed it with 23 and two the week after, 24 and one, 24 and one, then another 27 and one against Gold Coast on Saturday. He has a double-digit lead over anyone else in the competition for score involvements, while he's second in the league for direct goal assists. Undoubtedly deserves more external recognition than he's currently getting.

Urgency Index: Flying.

Justin McInerney celebrates a goal during the match between Sydney and Carlton at the SCG in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The last couple of weeks have served a lesson to West Coast's developing midfield group after its encouraging start to the season. The Eagles were smashed around the ball on Sunday and finished -50 for disposals, -25 for contested possessions, -25 for entries and -8 for clearances. Need to reclaim some steel in the engine room.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

West Coast players after their loss to Geelong in Gather Round, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

The Dogs need Tim English back. Fast. They conceded eight goals from stoppage, they were 3-21 down for hitouts to advantage, while they lost the clearance count by 12.

Urgency Index: Simmering.

Tim English is seen injured during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Essendon in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FOOTY ASIDE ...

Very few athletes put your emotions through the washing machine quite like Rory McIlroy. Six shots ahead at the Masters going into the weekend, he then lost the lead in the final round, regained it, went two shots clear into the 18th, then sprayed his drive like a 30-handicapper (most of us know that feeling well) at the final hole. Love him or hate him, he made the 4.30am alarm worthwhile on Monday morning.

Urgency Index: Flying.