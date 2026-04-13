The coaches' votes for the round five games are in

Zak Butters in action during Port Adelaide's clash against St Kilda in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide star Zak Butters has stormed to the top of the leaderboard in the race for AFLCA Champion Player of the Year award, with six players getting a perfect 10 votes in round five.

Butters picked up nine votes in Port's loss to St Kilda on Sunday night to move to 34 votes for the year, while Saints star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera also picked up nine votes.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Butters is now four votes clear of Nick Daicos (six votes in round five) and Max Gawn (one vote), with Marcus Bontempelli (zero votes) a further two behind.

Sydney star Isaac Heeney is now fifth after picking up the full 10 votes against Gold Coast, having picked up nine votes the week before.

Josh Rachele, Lachie Neale, Archie Roberts, Jai Newcombe and Finn Callaghan were the other players to get a perfect 10 votes from the weekend.

Learn More 16:48

Fremantle pair Luke Jackson and Luke Ryan got nine votes each against the Magpies, while Bailey Smith and Max Holmes got nine each for Geelong against West Coast.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Adelaide v Carlton

10 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

7 Sam Berry (ADEL)

5 Sam Walsh (CARL)

4 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

2 Marc Pittonet (CARL)

1 Josh Worrell (ADEL)

1 Alex Neal-Bullen (ADEL)

Collingwood v Fremantle

9 Luke Jackson (FRE)

6 Luke Ryan (FRE)

6 Nick Daicos (COLL)

5 Alex Pearce (FRE)

2 Jack Crisp (COLL)

1 Billy Frampton (COLL)

1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

North Melbourne v Brisbane

10 Lachie Neale (BL)

6 Luke Davies-Uniacke (NMFC)

4 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

4 Jarrod Berry (BL)

1 Luke Parker (NMFC)

1 Sam Draper (BL)

Essendon v Melbourne

10 Archie Roberts (ESS)

7 Darcy Parish (ESS)

5 Isaac Kako (ESS)

4 Zach Merrett (ESS)

3 Peter Wright (ESS)

1 Max Gawn (MELB)

Sydney v Gold Coast

10 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

7 Justin McInerney (SYD)

6 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

3 Callum Mills (SYD)

3 Tom McCartin (SYD)

1 Tom Papley (SYD)

Hawthorn v Western Bulldogs

10 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

7 Jack Ginnivan (HAW)

6 Josh Battle (HAW)

3 Tom Barrass (HAW)

2 Blake Hardwick (HAW)

1 Mitch Lewis (HAW)

1 James O'Donnell (WB)

Geelong v West Coast

9 Max Holmes (GEEL)

9 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

6 Tanner Bruhn (GEEL)

3 Tom Atkins (GEEL)

2 Mark O'Connor (GEEL)

1 James Worpel (GEEL)

Greater Western Sydney v Richmond

10 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

6 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

4 Lachie Ash (GWS)

3 Toby Greene (GWS)

3 Jake Stringer (GWS)

2 Aaron Cadman (GWS)

1 Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

1 Jayden Laverde (GWS)

Port Adelaide v St Kilda

9 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

9 Zak Butters (PORT)

4 Callum Wilkie (STK)

4 Jason Horne-Francis (PORT)

3 Jack Silvagni (STK)

1 Hugo Garcia (STK)

LEADERBOARD

34 Zak Butters (PORT)

30 Nick Daicos (COLL)

30 Max Gawn (MELB)

28 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

26 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

22 Callum Wilkie (STK)

21 Max Holmes (GEEL)

20 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

20 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

20 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

20 Bailey Smith (GEEL)

19 Will Ashcroft (BL)

19 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

19 Caleb Serong (FRE)

18 Luke Jackson (FRE)

18 Sam Walsh (CARL)