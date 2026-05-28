Hawthorn records a 52-point win after keeping St Kilda goalless in the first half

Nick Watson celebrates a goal during the match between St Kilda and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium in round 12, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has capitalised on a blistering start to secure a 52-point win over St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Thursday night.

The Saints didn't kick a goal in the first half and trailed by 50 points at the main break, but showed more fight after half-time before eventually going down 18.11 (119) to 9.13 (67).

SAINTS v HAWKS Full match coverage and stats

In a big blow for St Kilda, recruit Sam Flanders went down in the second quarter with what appeared to be a serious Achilles injury.

Hawks veteran Jack Gunston leads the Coleman Medal race after kicking five goals - including four in the first half - while livewire forward Nick Watson was his electric self with two goals, 21 touches and 12 score involvements.

Saints recruit Jack Silvagni kicked 3.3 after being swung forward by Ross Lyon in the second half.

In his much-anticipated return, Will Day finished with 18 touches and five clearances from 62 per cent game time. Day had not played at AFL level since round 21 last year due to foot and shoulder injuries, but returned to the senior side after just one game in the VFL last week.

The win lifts Hawthorn into third spot on the ladder with an 8-3 record, while the Saints (5-7) occupy 11th spot.

More to come

ST KILDA 0.2 0.5 6.7 9.13 (67)

HAWTHORN 3.2 8.7 13.11 18.11 (119)

Crowd: 33,476 at Marvel Stadium