Shane McAdam in action during Narrm's clash against Waalitj Marawar in round 10, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

MELBOURNE forward Shane McAdam has retired amid an injury-ravaged end to his career.

McAdam, 30, retires after 53 AFL games, with 50 of those coming for Adelaide and just three for the Demons.

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He is the third Dee to retire this year, following on from Steven May and Tom Campbell.

With McAdam, Campbell and the ACL injury to Jai Culley, it means Melbourne has three picks in Tuesday night's Telstra AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

"Shane has been a valued member of our club and we fully support his decision to return home to his family," Melbourne general manager of AFL football performance Alan Richardson said.

"Unfortunately, Shane has battled injuries during his time at the club, which has made it difficult for him to contribute out on the field the way he would have liked.

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"On behalf of everyone at the Melbourne Football Club, we thank Shane for his contribution and wish him and his family all the very best for the future."

McAdam kicked 20-plus goals in consecutive seasons for the Crows in 2021 and 2022 before being traded to Melbourne at the end of 2023.

But his career at the Demons was ruined by injuries as he played just three games for Melbourne.

McAdam battled soft tissue injuries throughout his first season at the Demons, playing his three games in 2024, before suffering an Achilles injury ahead of 2025.