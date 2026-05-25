See how many picks your club is set to have at Tuesday night's Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Jamie Elliott, Brayden Fiorini and Josh Gibcus. Pictures: AFL Photos

ESSENDON is set to take the top pick into Tuesday night's Telstra Mid-Season Rookie Draft, while Collingwood and Port Adelaide have the chance to potentially open a league-high three selections on the night.

There are currently 13 clubs with the ability to open up a list vacancy for Tuesday night's draft, with the AFL to give teams until close of business on Monday evening for list lodgement decisions, after which the draft order will be locked in.

The Pies have the most room to move after Jamie Elliott's unfortunate ACL injury on Saturday evening, with his season-ending blow adding to the knee issues sustained by Reef McInnes and Oscar Steene earlier in the year.

The Power are also expected to open a third list spot due to Josh Sinn's lengthy shoulder injury, which will add Ollie Lord's season-ending knee problem and Ivan Soldo's retirement earlier this year.

The Bombers will take the top pick into the draft after their loss to Richmond on Friday night resigned them to the bottom of the ladder after round 11, having opened a spot by moving Brayden Fiorini (back) to the inactive list last week.

Richmond's victory over Essendon will mean it will take pick No.2 into Tuesday night due to Josh Gibcus' ACL strain, with the Tigers unlikely to open more list spots despite an extensive injury list.

West Coast will pick at No.3 and will weigh up whether to use two selections on the night, having lost both Deven Robertson and Jacob Newton for the remainder of the year due to ACL injuries.

Carlton had appeared unlikely to make a selection, but now has the option of potentially choosing on the night after improved winger Matt Carroll suffered an ACL injury on Saturday evening.

Port Adelaide will be up next after Carlton and could use as many as three selections, while North Melbourne is also in a position to pick after sliding Blake Thredgold (foot) to the inactive list late last week.

Greater Western Sydney has a list spot open due to Tom Green's knee injury, but had appeared unlikely to make a selection, while St Kilda can also choose to make a selection after taking a list vacancy into the year from pre-season.

Collingwood is due to take the No.9 selection into the draft, but could take up to three picks on the night, while the Western Bulldogs will weigh up one or two selections due to Sam Darcy's knee injury and Riley Garcia's long-term hamstring issue.

Adelaide and Hawthorn also have list vacancies lingering from pre-season, while Melbourne is sandwiched between the pair in the draft order and could use two picks to cover for Jai Culley's knee injury and Tom Campbell's retirement.

Brisbane, Gold Coast and Fremantle don't currently have list spots available, while Geelong (Harley Barker) and Sydney (Max King) have been viewed as unlikely to make a selection despite long-term absentees on their list.

POTENTIAL MSD FIRST ROUND ORDER

1 - Essendon (Brayden Fiorini)

2 - Richmond (Josh Gibcus)

3 - West Coast (Deven Robertson, Jacob Newton)

4 - Carlton (Matt Carroll)

5 - Port Adelaide (Ollie Lord, Ivan Soldo, Josh Sinn)

6 - North Melbourne (Blake Thredgold)

7 - Greater Western Sydney (Tom Green)

8 - St Kilda (List Vacancy)

9 - Collingwood (Reef McInnes, Oscar Steene, Jamie Elliott)

10 - Western Bulldogs (Sam Darcy)

11 - Adelaide (List Vacancy)

12 - Melbourne (Jai Culley, Tom Campbell)

13 - Hawthorn (List Vacancy)

No current spots: Brisbane, Gold Coast, Geelong, Sydney, Fremantle

* Final draft order yet to be confirmed