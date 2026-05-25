Calvin, Roy and Warnie pick up the pieces from a dramatic weekend

Tanner Bruhn in action during Geelong's clash against North Melbourne in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE LAST round before the mid-season byes was full of Fantasy-relevant news. From team selection leading into the weekend, injuries and late changes, coaches will be thankful the byes are here.

Rule adjustments will be in place for the next five rounds to help coaches manage byes in Fantasy Classic. They will have access to three trades and scoring will be best 18, rather than the regular 22.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie all have a story or two from round 11.

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Lachie Whitfield and Tanner Bruhn as late outs hurt tens of thousands of owners, while the injury list grows with Izak Rankine, Jye Caldwell and Nick Daicos all potential issues.

In positive news, some of the position additions help with flexibility. The Traders welcome Jagga Smith and Milan Murdock gaining FWD status and consider Max Holmes as a top six DEF now.

The ultimate flexibility has been added to Sam Flanders who is now a DEF/MID/FWD. He started the season as FWD-only, added MID following round five and now he has gained DEF status.

Plenty of tips for the byes and answers to your questions feature in another bumper episode of the Official AFL Fantasy Podcast.

Listen to the AFL Fantasy Podcast with The Traders at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode guide

0:30 – The Traders' round 11 scores.

10:40 – Crypto.com Trade of the Week

12:20 – Votes for the Cash Cow of the Year.

14:25 – News of the week.

18:00 – Tag Watch

20:35 – New DPPs and TPPs

24:40 – Bye round planning and trading.

32:15 – Round 12 trade targets.

45:50 – Most traded and The Traders’ early moves.

47:50 - Questions from social media - follow @AFLFantasy on X, @aflfantasy on Instagram and like the Official AFL Fantasy facebook page.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on X and Instagram and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.