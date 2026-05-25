Cody Weightman could come straight back into the AFL side after 20 months on the sidelines

Cody Weightman at Western Bulldogs training on January 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs star Cody Weightman is on the cusp of making a long-awaited return after 20 months on the sidelines, while Tim English is yet to clear concussion protocols ahead of Saturday night's clash against Collingwood.

Weightman hasn't played since the 2024 elimination final loss to Hawthorn due to a nightmare run of operations on his knee, stemming from a rare congenital condition called bipartite patella.

The 25-year-old has completed full training across May and now the club is favoured to bring him straight back in at AFL level over the next fortnight. The clash against Hawthorn next Friday night is the most likely outcome, but this weekend is also being considered.

Luke Beveridge has used the extra man on the bench more sparingly compared to other coaches across the AFL this year. With five players now available at all times, up from four, seven Bulldogs this year have played 50 per cent or less game time when fully fit and another player hasn't been injured.

Weightman didn't feature at all in 2025 after undergoing a handful of different operations on his kneecap, with infections delaying his return and then wiping out the full season.

The Victorian exploded in 2022 as a star of the future when he kicked 36 goals, then finished with 34 the following year and 27 in 2024 around elbow surgery.

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English missed a second game due to concussion on Sunday and is yet to complete training with the main group, which is the final stage to exit protocols.

The Bulldogs are hopeful the All-Australian ruck will be cleared in time to face the Magpies on Saturday night, but won't know until later in the week.

English had barely missed a game across the previous three seasons, but has now missed five of the past seven games to put the ruck division at the kennel under stress.

Tim English takes a mark during round nine, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Louis Emmett and Lachie Smith hadn't played at AFL level before English's injuries. Beveridge turned to Rory Lobb against Max Gawn in Sunday's win against Melbourne.

But at Tuesday night's Mid-Season Rookie Draft, the Western Bulldogs are strongly considering adding a mature-age ruck with Flynn Riley, Caleb May, Alex Van Wyk and Tom Scully among the options they are looking at for big man support.