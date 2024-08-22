The star Bulldog is determined to avoid the 'cookie-cutter' stereotype of an AFL footballer, he tells Josh Gabelich on a wander through the city's most vibrant laneways

Western Bulldogs star Cody Weightman in Duckboard Place in the City of Melbourne. Picture: Nick Harding / Nick+Nardo

CODY Weightman grew up with a brush in his hand and boots on his feet. That was life on the family farm in Pakenham. Painting used to be just for fun, like playing footy in that part of greater Melbourne. But now, they both mean more. Much more.

Art has provided Weightman with balance as an athlete and an escape from the intense scrutiny the small forward has received since bursting onto the scene in 2021, during a period where he helped the Bulldogs reach a Grand Final in Perth.

Expectations have soared since then, as has his profile, which is why we are walking up Flinders Lane on a Monday afternoon. Weightman's appeal as an articulate, thoughtful young man with diverse interests outside the game, combined with his explosive football ability and outgoing on-field persona, make him a player in demand when brands come looking for a footy-aligned face.

Western Bulldogs star Cody Weightman in Duckboard Place. Clothes by P.A.M Store Melbourne, shoes by Crocs @ Platypus Sneakers. Picture: Nick Harding / Nick+Nardo

And the colourful laneways spiking off the city's arterial streets make a fitting backdrop for Weightman's foray into the world of fashion and city culture.

The first stop is Duckboard Place, out the front of modern Indian restaurant Tonka, where the street art splashed across the walls works in two ways – visually, setting off Weightman's vibrant outfit, and thematically, evoking his passion for exploring the world of colour and contrast through art.

Then we jump the queue for a photo at the iconic, not-so-hidden gem of a restaurant at Soi 38, where down-to-earth Thai street cuisine is served up in rustic fashion inside a concrete carpark at McIlwraith Place, before heading north across the city to Tattersalls Lane.

The city's laneways, dotted all across Melbourne, are a long way from the semi-rural property where Weightman grew up but the Bulldogs young gun looks at home. The sense of imminent surprise – where rounding a laneway's next corner might reveal a secretive cocktail bar, a fine dining restaurant, or a spraypainted mural that takes your breath away – reflects Weightman's many facets as a footballer, and as a person.

Western Bulldogs star Cody Weightman in Duckboard Place. Clothes by P.A.M Store Melbourne, shoes by Crocs @ Platypus Sneakers. Picture: Nick Harding / Nick+Nardo

These days, photoshoots have become a regular part of the game. He has handled the volume turning up, showing why he was taken at pick No. 15 in the 2019 AFL Draft. He kicked 36 goals in 2022, 34 last year and has 22 on the board from 12 appearances in 2024.

While Weightman is clear on his strengths as a footballer, he is still working out exactly what type of artist he wants to be. Right now, the art is a mix of realism and modern art. He likes pursuing something seldom associated with footballers, like Christian Petracca is doing with his cooking vlog and Izak Rankine with singing.

Both Petracca and Rankine will be involved when Weightman showcases his artwork for the first time later this month, holding an exhibition titled Beyond the Game from August 29 until September 1, where proceeds will be donated to Make-A-Wish Australia.

"If you look at Christian with his cooking, people are doing things now that aren't what footballers are traditionally meant to be, I suppose, in this stereotype world. When I first was looking into this, I did look for inspiration. There aren't many athletes out there doing art as a hobby. I don't have much to base this on, but it is cool to be in an environment now where it is cool to do other things and it is accepted as a footballer. You don't have to be the cookie-cutter that players feel they have to be,” Weightman told AFL.com.au.

"I've always done art growing up. I found it is something that I love, and as the relationship with footy becomes more of a job than just the love you had as a kid for it, I've probably been able to refine that a bit with my art. It is something that I am quite obsessive over and enjoy doing in my spare time. Find your passion and make it your job. I'm starting to think that I'll do more with my art post-footy, so I'm setting that up while I'm playing. I'm enjoying having the freedom with it at the moment."

Western Bulldogs star Cody Weightman in Duckboard Place. Clothes by P.A.M Store Melbourne. Picture: Nick Harding / Nick+Nardo

Weightman is better at stopping to smell the roses than most. He practises gratitude daily and knows how many kids playing junior football in this city want to be in the position he is. Solo end-of-season trips, off the grid in Bali or up the east coast of Australia, have also helped him gain greater appreciation of his progress.

"This is exactly what I wanted in life. Growing up, you devote everything to this. It is extremely humbling to think that you've got it or are doing it. It is rewarding but it is something I'm extremely grateful for," Weightman said.

"In those moments when you are under the pump or things feel scary around media attention it is important to remember that. At the club we talked about your seven-year-old self and just putting yourself in those shoes. It is pretty empowering to think about.

"Football is almost like a university of life. I’m just enjoying being part of it. The good and the bad. It can be a negative industry at times, very tall poppy syndrome. It is scary at times when you feel the heat. Everyone wants to be liked, it is a human way, so for people to be challenging that or challenging you in any way it is uncomfortable, but I think you've got to come back to your core values and valuing the opinions that matter to you, and staying true to your values. I think that eventually shines through."

Western Bulldogs star Cody Weightman at Soi 38 in McIlwraith Place. Clothes by P.A.M Store Melbourne, shoes by New Balance @ Platypus Sneakers. Picture: Nick Harding / Nick+Nardo

Luke Beveridge has always been in Weightman's corner, like a cut man in boxing, patching up and inspiring between rounds. The Western Bulldogs premiership coach has stood up for his players since he arrived at the Whitten Oval in 2014 and was at his defensive best during an appearance on Fox Footy a few weeks ago.

"I've got a special relationship with 'Bevo'," Weightman said. "He goes into bat for us regardless. He understands us as humans and that feels really important. It feels great to have your coach back you. As a player you feel a bit voiceless at times, especially when there is dirt being thrown around with your name. It is nice to have someone go in and say what you feel like you'd like to say. No one wants to hear someone defend themselves, so it is nice to have someone else do it. I really appreciate him doing that."

Western Bulldogs star Cody Weightman in Stevenson Lane. Clothes by P.A.M Store Melbourne, shoes by New Balance @ Platypus Sneakers. Picture: Nick Harding / Nick+Nardo

After starting the season 3-5, Beveridge's position at the club looked vulnerable in May. The pressure was mounting after two disappointing campaigns, amplified by an internal and external review at the end of last season.

The Dogs haven't won a final since that majestic ride to the 2021 Grand Final, but they are miraculously back in premiership contention again, sitting seventh with two games to play despite Sunday's loss to Adelaide. They have recently beaten three sides that were in the top-four at the time in three consecutive weeks, including Geelong at Kardinia Park and then Sydney at the SCG, returning to the top eight for the first time since round six.

"It is a strange method that we go with down at the Kennel; we have a habit of sitting mid-pack and then trying to charge late. It does feel like it's happening again... it feels like our last month or two have been really solid. Things are starting to feel really solid at the club, too. We feel really confident that our footy stacks up in finals," he said.

Western Bulldogs star Cody Weightman in Tattersalls Lane. Clothes by P.A.M Store Melbourne, shoes by New Balance @ Platypus Sneakers. Picture: Nick Harding / Nick+Nardo

Weightman is a key cog in attack around the big three – Jamarra Ugle-Hagan (37 goals in 2024), Aaron Naughton (26) and Sam Darcy (26) – who present one of the toughest tasks in the game. After missing six weeks due to an elbow reconstruction in April, Weightman has averaged almost two goals a game this year. He had 22.5 on the board before a wayward few weeks but is considered one of the deadliest shots in the caper.

"I think goalkicking is a lot mental. It is an interesting topic. There is a lot of foundation stuff that physically you need to get right and then by game day hopefully it feels automatic. I feel really confident in my routine now," he said.

Western Bulldogs star Cody Weightman in Tattersalls Lane. Clothes by P.A.M Store Melbourne, shoes by New Balance @ Platypus Sneakers. Picture: Nick Harding / Nick+Nardo

"Being able to be comfortable that you might miss, too, is important; there is no fear in missing. If you miss, the ability to move on is the best way to kick your next goal. It is a skill that our game hasn't improved for a long time. I'm really interested in goalkicking; the team that figures out how to kick five per cent better will win the next premiership. Everything is improving but that. I'd love to figure it out as a product, because the person that does will be a rich man.

"We actually watched a really interesting clip on Roger Federer recently. He won 80 per cent of his games but in terms of the actual points breakdown over his career, he won 54 per cent of his points. It is amazing to think that someone so accomplished like him can only have a four per cent buffer. You have to understand that he's not going to win every point, but that four per cent is what can make you him. His ability to move on and play the next point is the difference. You can see that with the best players."

