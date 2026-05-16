Check out the list of players who have nominated for the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft so far

Xavier Bamert, Jaxon Artemis and Jack Bytel. Pictures: AFL Photos

NO.1 pick contender Jaxon Artemis is among the nearly 200 prospects to have already nominated for the AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft, with a stack of former AFL players hoping to win another chance at the top level.

Richmond is considering Artemis if it holds the first pick at the draft – which will happen on Tuesday, May 26 between rounds 11 and 12 – with the Tasmania VFL defender managed this week to prevent any injury before the mid-season intake.

As revealed on Gettable this week, the Tigers are among many clubs with interest in Artemis, who was overlooked in the draft two years ago while playing in Western Australia.

Artemis is one of 26 players in the list of 185 who have nominated on 18-month terms, with North Melbourne VFL midfielder Xavier Bamert, who has been linked to Melbourne, Geelong VFL defender Kye Annand and West Adelaide ruck Caleb May, who have had significant interest from clubs, in that group as well.

Players must nominate for either six-month or 18-month contracts.

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The likes of former Saint Jack Bytel, ex-Bombers Alwyn and Jayden Davey and Kaine Baldwin, former Roo Blake Drury and ex-Pie and Cat Nathan Kreuger are all among the delisted players who have already nominated so far. Former Carlton ruck Alex Mirkov, who was a mid-season pick in 2021 by the Blues, has also nominated on an 18-month term.

The first list of nominations was circulated to clubs on Friday, with mid-season draft nominations to close on Monday, May 25.

2026 AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft nominees so far

Oskar Ainsworth - Southern Saints (VFL)

Emmanuel Ajang - South Adelaide

Rod Ali - Mitcham (Eastern Football Netball League)

Kye Annand - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Jaxon Artemis - Tasmania Devils (VFL)

Sam Azzi - Werribee (VFL)

Jack Baldwin - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Kaine Baldwin - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Jamieson Ballantyne - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Xavier Bamert - North Melbourne (VFL)

Thomas Barnett - Coburg (VFL)

Max Beattie - Eagles (SANFL)

Zac Becker - Sturt

Tom Bell - Adelaide Football Club

Jack Billings - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Taj Bond - Redan Football Netball Club (Ballarat Football League)

Remi Brown - Glenelg (SANFL)

Joshua Browne - Collingwood (VFL)

Jordan Busuttil - Werribee (VFL)

Jack Bytel - Coburg (VFL)

Noah Cachard - Perth (WAFL)

Oscar Cail - Sandhurst Football Netball Club

Lochlain Carpenter - Western Australia (WAFL)

Jesse Clark - Werribee (VFL)

Charlie Clarke - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Aaron Clarke - Perth (WAFL)

Cooper Clarke-Dehring - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Jack Cleaver - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Ted Clohesy - Eagles (SANFL)

Zane Cochrane - Coburg (VFL)

Leo Connolly - Richmond (VFL)

Jack Cook - Eagles (SANFL)

Lukas Cooke - Eagles (SANFL)

Mace Cousins - Werribee (VFL)

Cooper Craig-Peters - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Lachlan Cramp - Gold Coast Suns (VFL)

Billy Crofts - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Ingo Dammersmith - Coburg (VFL)

Alwyn Davey - Carlton (VFL)

Jayden Davey - Southern Saints (VFL)

Noah Daw - Norwood (SANFL)

Kye Declase - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Joshua D'Intinosante - Williamstown (VFL)

Archer Dollman - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Kieren Douglas - Subiaco (WAFL)

Blake Drury - Adelaide Football Club

Jared Eckersley - Essendon (VFL)

Jett Elek - Leopold

Caleb Ernst - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Tom Evans - Echuca Football Club

Joshua Fahey - Central District

Oskar Faulkhead - Collingwood (VFL)

Jack Ferraro - Sandringham (VFL)

Ashton Ferreira - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Kristian Ferronato - Essendon (VFL)

Matthew Foley - Coburg (VFL)

Liam George - Richmond (VFL)

Kobe Gibson - Glenelg (SANFL)

Maison Goodman - Coburg (VFL)

Sam Grant - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Tyson Gresham - Carlton (VFL)

Harry Grintell - Werribee (VFL)

Jed Hagan - Tasmania Devils (VFL)

Luke Hallett - Perth (WAFL)

Hugo Hall-Kahan - Williamstown (VFL)

Archer Hanegraaf - Werribee (VFL)

Kaden Harbour - Sydney Swans (VFL)

Harry Heathcote - Palm Beach Currumbin AFC

Kade Herbert - Eagles (SANFL)

Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves - Subiaco (WAFL)

Dyson Hilder - North Adelaide

Coby Hilton - South West Sydney Blues

Oscar Hine-Baston - Perth (WAFL)

Darcy Hogg - Carlton (VFL)

Damon Hollow - Williamstown (VFL)

Ben Hopkins - Sandringham (VFL)

Xavier Ivisic - Werribee (VFL)

Phoenix Janover - Sandringham (VFL)

Goy Jiath - Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)

Brock Johnston-Smith - South Cairns Cutters

Rex Jones - Glenelg (SANFL)

Ethyn Kane - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Patrick Kelly - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Cooper Keogh - Coburg (VFL)

Marcus Krasnadamskis - Eastern Ranges (Coates Talent League)

Nathan Kreuger - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Sebit Kuek - East Perth (WAFL)

Ajang Kuol - Werribee (VFL)

Campbell Lake - Southport (VFL)

Josiah Landy - Collingwood (VFL)

Jai Leach - Oakleigh Chargers (Coates Talent League)

Tyler Lindberg - East Perth (WAFL)

Zaydyn Lockwood - Richmond (VFL)

Taj Logan - Carlton (VFL)

Daniel Lowther - Richmond (VFL)

Jordan Lukac - Eagles (SANFL)

Zac Mainwaring - Claremont (WAFL)

Isaiah Markovsky - North Melbourne (VFL)

Jayden Matz - Central District

Caleb May - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Tadhg McCarthy - Collingwood (VFL)

Jaxon McGowan - Subiaco (WAFL)

Thomas McGuane - Keilor (EDFL)

Brodie McLaughlin - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Noah McMenamin - Western Jets (Coates Talent League)

Xavier Milner - East Perth (WAFL)

Max Minear - Claremont (WAFL)

Alex Mirkov - Williamstown (VFL)

Caleb Mitchell - Tasmania Devils (VFL)

Diesel Moloney - Williamstown (VFL)

Cooper Moore - Perth (WAFL)

Daniel Morrison - East Fremantle (WAFL)

Luca Muratore - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Sebastian Murphy - Coburg (VFL)

Caleb Nancarrow - Old Scotch

Olivier Northam - South Adelaide

William Patton - Glenelg (SANFL)

Jasper Peace - Claremont (WAFL)

Jye Peacock - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Flynn Penry - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Nathan Philactides - Sandringham (VFL)

Baxter Philip - Perth (WAFL)

Louis Pinnuck - Werribee (VFL)

Daniel Pinter - Sandringham (VFL)

Lincoln Pitt - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Dayne Posthuma - Central District

Zachary Provest - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Lachlan Rankin - Port Melbourne (VFL)

William (Jiah) Reidy - Swan Districts (WAFL)

Jack Riding - Werribee (VFL)

Flynn Riley - Carlton (VFL)

Taj Robinson - Keilor (EDFL)

Mitch Ryan - Sandringham (VFL)

Archer Ryan - Morningside AFC

Kyelan Sanders - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Ged Saunders - Footscray Bulldogs (VFL)

Jack Saunders - Central District

Galen Savigni - Subiaco (WAFL)

Mitchell Schofield - East Perth (WAFL)

Jonti Schuback - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Elijah Scoble - Perth (WAFL)

Harry Scott - Richmond (VFL)

Thomas Scully - West Adelaide (SANFL)

Tyler Sellers - Essendon (VFL)

Sonny Siano - Subiaco (WAFL)

Blake Simondson - Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

Toby Sinnema - Casey Demons (VFL)

Luca Slade - Sturt

Joshua Smith - Central District

Callum Smith - Sandringham (VFL)

Jake Smith - Werribee (VFL)

Jake Soutar - East Perth (WAFL)

Josh Sparkman - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Ethan Stanley - Casey Demons (VFL)

Andreas Stefanakis - Sandringham (VFL)

Jaidyn Stephenson - Coburg (VFL)

Jacob Street-Glasson - Broadford Football Club

Frank Szekely - North Adelaide

Beau Thomas - Central District

Donovan Toohey - Coburg (VFL)

Scott Tuia - Peel Thunder (WAFL)

Noah Tullio - Werribee (VFL)

Samuel van Rooyen - Claremont (WAFL)

Jonah Walker - Gippsland Power (Coates Talent League)

Hudson Walker - Subiaco (WAFL)

Isaac Waller - Brisbane Lions (VFL)

Wesley Walley - Subiaco (WAFL)

Samuel Waltham - Sturt

Oliver Warburton - Carlton (VFL)

Bailey Warfe - Golden Square Football Netball Club (BFL)

Blake Watson - Sandringham (VFL)

Kayne Watt - Sandringham Dragons (Coates Talent League)

Patrick Weckert - Eagles (SANFL)

James White - Sturt

Will White - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Ethan Williams - Sandringham (VFL)

Harrison Wilson - Carlton (VFL)

Isiah Winder - South Fremantle (WAFL)

Oliver Withers - Port Melbourne (VFL)

Cruz Woodley - Subiaco (WAFL)

Brady Wright - Werribee (VFL)

Hunter Wright - Geelong Cats (VFL)

Mohammed Yassine - Richmond (VFL)

Noah Yze - Sandringham (VFL)