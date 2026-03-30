Lance Collard has been banned following an incident in a VFL game on Friday night

Lance Collard at St Kilda training at RSEA Park on March 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Lance Collard has copped a ban of at least two matches for a high hit in the VFL on Friday night as the AFL investigates allegations he made a homophobic slur in a seperate incident in the same game.

Collard, who has played 15 senior games across three seasons listed at the Saints, collected Frankston's Jackson Voss high during the third quarter of the VFL match at Kinetic Stadium. Voss is the son of 135-game St Kilda player Brett.

The incident sparked an all-in brawl, with Dolphins players seeking out Collard for retribution.

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The VFL Match Review Officer has offered Collard a three-match ban, which can be reduced to two matches with an early guilty plea.

The ban comes as the AFL investigates allegations that Collard used a homophobic slur in the game against the Dolphins, less than two years after he copped a six-game ban for a homophobic slur.

AFLW All-Australian Kate McCarthy said should the AFL's investigation find Collard guilty, the Saints should tear up his contract, which is due to expire at the end of next season.

"I think if St Kilda is completely serious about standing up for and championing the LGBTQIA+ community, I think they would part ways with Lance Collard," McCarthy said on AFL.com.au's The Round So Far.

"Everyone makes mistakes ... and I think you have the right to make one mistake with an issue like this. If it happens a second time, there is more serious action."