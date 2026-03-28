Lance Collard is under investigation for an alleged incident in the VFL on Friday night

Lance Collard in action during the match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Euro-Yroke (St Kilda) at Optus Stadium in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA forward Lance Collard is under investigation for the alleged use of a homophobic slur in the VFL on Friday night, less than two years after copping a six-game ban for a homophobic slur.

AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey has reported Collard is under investigation following the Saints' loss to Frankston.

St Kilda’s Lance Collard is under AFL investigation for an alleged homophobic slur in the VFL on Friday.



“The VFL is aware of an incident during Friday night’s match between Frankston and St Kilda and is investigating the matter” - from the League.



St Kilda statement below: pic.twitter.com/BSOdvMj4U7 — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) March 28, 2026

In July 2024, Collard was banned for six games for using homophobic slurs against his opponents during a VFL game. He was required to undergo a Pride in Sport education program as part of his punishment.

"St Kilda Football Club is aware of an alleged incident involving one of its players during last night's VFL match against Frankston," the Saints said in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

"The club takes matters of this nature extremely seriously and is working closely with the AFL Integrity Unit as it conducts its investigation into the matter.

"While this process is underway, it would be inappropriate for the club to comment further."

The AFL has confirmed it is investigating the allegations.

Collard was already set to come under scrutiny for a swinging arm that caught a Frankston player high during the match, leading to a brawl between players from both sides.

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The 21-year-old had 11 disposals and four tackles in his side's eight-point loss to the Dolphins, kicking three behinds.

The No.28 pick in the 2023 draft, Collard has played 15 senior games for the Saints.

He is contracted until the end of 2027.

After the 2024 incident, that Saints labelled Collard's comments "totally unacceptable" while the player apologised for his behaviour.

"I am incredibly remorseful for my comments and any hurt they may have caused," Collard said in a statement at the time.

"I'm disappointed in myself and fully accept the consequences for my behaviour.

"What I did doesn't represent my values, or the values of the club. I have apologised to the Williamstown players who were impacted by my behaviour, and unreservedly reiterate that apology to anyone else my conduct affected."