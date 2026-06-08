Reuben Ginbey has avoided surgery on a quad injury, with the Eagles quietly hopeful he will feature before the end of the season

Reuben Ginbey looks on during the round 13 match between West Coast and Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium, on June 6, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

THERE are hopes West Coast star Reuben Ginbey will be able to return this season after the defender avoided surgery on the quad injury he suffered against Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

Ginbey, who last week confirmed a contract extension through to 2030, limped from Optus Stadium during the third quarter after pulling up sore in a desperate effort to chase down opponent Mitch Georgiades.

The 21-year-old consulted a specialist on Monday and was advised he will not require surgery at this stage, with the Eagles yet to establish an official timeline for his return.

Sources indicated the setback could still rule him out for a couple of months but left the door open for a return in 2026.

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"This is a positive outcome for Reuben,” high performance manager Phil Merriman said on Monday.

"He will now commence his rehabilitation program, with a clearer timeframe for his return to play expected as his recovery progresses."

Ginbey, who was already contracted for 2027, signed a three-year extension last week through to the end of 2030 in a massive boost for the club.

Viewed as a potential future captain after joining the leadership group this year, he has flourished as the Eagles' No.1 key defender and was in All-Australian form across the first half of the season.

Reuben Ginbey in action during West Coast's clash against Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Andrew McQualter indicated the club would sort through several options to cover Ginbey's absence, with the club's key defensive depth being tested this year.

Tylar Young and Rhett Bazzo have impressed in recent weeks, while Sandy Brock is available in the WAFL. Gun recruit Brandon Starcevich shapes as a third tall option after making his club debut against the Power.

"He's done that before, and he's certainly got a strong aerial game, so that'd be an option we look into," McQualter said of Starcevich on Saturday night.

"It's a bit of a challenge for us, but I thought the guys competed really hard for those last two quarters. (Rhett) Bazzo and (Tylar) Young were really competitive, and I thought they did a good job.

"We've got some options that we'll work our way through, and like any team, having one of your best players [out] is hard to replace, but we'll find a way.

"It didn't look good. Certainly it made me a little bit sad, as I imagine it did for all of our Eagles supporters.

"[But] Reubs is OK. He's a warrior and he'll be fine. Whatever it is, he'll work hard, that's what he does, it's in his DNA, so he'll work hard, he'll be back, he'll be bigger and stronger, and we'll be OK."