Georgie Rankin won't play in the coming NAB AFLW season after suffering an unusual injury after a training collision

Georgie Rankin in action during Geelong's clash with Port Adelaide in AFLW round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Georgie Rankin has been ruled out for the season with a serious neck injury.

Scans revealed the 28-year-old has suffered a carotid arterial dissection (a small tear to part of the artery's wall) in her neck after she was accidentally elbowed to the area at training.

Rankin was taken to hospital for the scans after the training incident, where the tear was identified.

An exceedingly rare injury in a football context, it's understood medical staff have been unable to find a similar case in recent history.

Rankin is unable to complete regular exercise while she recovers.

Georgie Rankin in action during Geelong's clash with West Coast in AFLW round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's incredibly disappointing that Georgie will miss the season. Our priority is Georgie's health and wellbeing, and as a club we are committed to supporting her throughout her recovery and ensuring she returns to full health," Geelong general manager of AFLW Dom Condo said.

"I want to acknowledge the work of our medical team, whose thorough assessment ensured Georgie received prompt and specialist care.

"While Georgie won't take to the field this season, she'll remain an important part of our program and will stay connected to the group as she continues her recovery."

An inaugural Cat who signed as a basketball-playing rookie, Rankin has since become an integral part of the team's backline, playing 52 games since the start of 2022.

Geelong will be able to replace Rankin before its round one clash against reigning premier North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.