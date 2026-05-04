The coaches' votes for the round eight games are in

Christian Petracca celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

CHRISTIAN Petracca has moved back into the top five in the race for the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year, polling for the fourth time in five games this season.

Petracca picked up nine votes in Gold Coast's win over Greater Western Sydney as his Suns teammate John Noble also got nine votes.

>> SCROLL DOWN TO SEE ALL THE VOTES

Petracca is now on 37 votes for the year, level in equal fourth spot with Geelong's Max Holmes, who picked up 10 in the Cats' win over North Melbourne.

Collingwood's Nick Daicos (two votes in round eight) is on top with 50 votes, ahead of Zak Butters on 48 (zero in round eight) and Marcus Bontempelli on 41 (five in round eight).

Joining Holmes in getting a perfect 10 votes in round eight was Fremantle's Shai Bolton, Richmond's Noah Balta, St Kilda's Rowan Marshall and Sydney's Malcolm Rosas jnr.

Learn More 17:26

Connor MacDonald and Dan Houston shared best on ground honours in Hawthorn's draw with Collingwood, getting eight votes each, while three players - Aliir Aliir, Wayne Milera and Sam Berry - got eight votes in the Showdown on Friday night and Hugh McCluggage and Darcy Wilmot got nine each in Brisbane's win over Essendon.

Every week, the two senior coaches for each game give votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis, meaning 10 votes is the maximum a player can get in each round.

The player with the most votes at the end of the home and away season will win the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Collingwood v Hawthorn

8 Connor MacDonald (HAW)

8 Dan Houston (COLL)

4 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

4 Massimo D'Ambrosio (HAW)

2 Nick Watson (HAW)

2 Nick Daicos (COLL)

1 Lachie Schultz (COLL)

1 Brayden Maynard (COLL)

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle

10 Shai Bolton (FRE)

8 Luke Jackson (FRE)

5 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

3 Hayden Young (FRE)

3 Bailey Dale (WB)

1 Josh Treacy (FRE)

Adelaide v Port Adelaide

8 Aliir Aliir (PORT)

8 Wayne Milera (ADEL)

8 Sam Berry (ADEL)

2 Joshua Rachele (ADEL)

2 Ollie Wines (PORT)

2 Brayden Cook (ADEL)

Essendon v Brisbane

9 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

9 Darcy Wilmot (BL)

4 Zac Bailey (BL)

3 Cameron Rayner (BL)

2 Kai Lohmann (BL)

2 Ryan Lester (BL)

1 Sam Durham (ESS)

West Coast v Richmond

10 Noah Balta (RICH)

6 Harley Reid (WCE)

5 Jack Ross (RICH)

4 Seth Campbell (RICH)

4 Kane McAuliffe (RICH)

1 Elliot Yeo (WCE)

Geelong v North Melbourne

10 Max Holmes (GEEL)

8 Tristan Xerri (NMFC)

5 Connor O'Sullivan (GEEL)

4 Shaun Mannagh (GEEL)

2 Oisin Mullin (GEEL)

1 Jy Simpkin (NMFC)

Carlton v St Kilda

10 Rowan Marshall (STK)

7 Cooper Sharman (STK)

5 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

4 Bradley Hill (STK)

2 Max Hall (STK)

2 Mitch Owens (STK)

Sydney v Melbourne

10 Malcolm Rosas Jr (SYD)

8 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

5 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

4 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)

2 Justin McInerney (SYD)

1 Joel Amartey (SYD)

Gold Coast v Greater Western Sydney

9 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

9 John Noble (GCFC)

4 Finn Callaghan (GWS)

3 Bodhi Uwland (GCFC)

2 Mac Andrew (GCFC)

2 Noah Anderson (GCFC)

1 Clayton Oliver (GWS)

LEADERBOARD

50 Nick Daicos (COLL)

48 Zak Butters (PORT)

41 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

37 Max Holmes (GEEL)

37 Christian Petracca (GCFC)

35 Shai Bolton (FRE)

35 Luke Jackson (FRE)

34 Brodie Grundy (SYD)

33 Jai Newcombe (HAW)

32 Callum Wilkie (STK)

31 Max Gawn (MELB)

31 Isaac Heeney (SYD)

31 Kysaiah Pickett (MELB)