Malcolm Rosas earned the plaudits after his outstanding effort against Melbourne but he was quick to pass on the credit

Malcolm Rosas celebrates a goal during Sydney's win over Melbourne in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY'S surprise seven-goal hero Malcolm Rosas jnr says his career-best haul to spearhead the Swans' win over a plucky Melbourne was due to more to good luck than any particular individual brilliance.

The two coaches who watched him on Sunday, however, begged to differ.

Steven King was left with admiration for the efforts of a player he knew well from coaching him at Gold Coast, while Dean Cox hailed Rosas' ability "to do things others can't do".

For much of the year, Rosas has flown largely under the radar, hidden in the shadow of the club's high-profile acquisition of former Carlton spearhead Charlie Curnow.

That changed dramatically on Sunday, however, when the livewire forward seized the spotlight, steering Sydney to a 17-point victory over the Demons.

His performance capped a month that has seen him ranked as the sixth-best player in the AFL over the past four weeks, according to Champion Data's AFL Player Ratings.

Speaking post-match, Rosas was quick to deflect praise for his individual brilliance, preferring instead to share the credit with his teammates and the club's culture.

"I got lucky," he said with a laugh.

"It was just falling into my lap. I was like, 'Oh, (the Demons) can't really do nothing about it'. It's just one of those days, I think. I just take my opportunities. That's all you can do as a small forward."

The Darwin product noted that the Swans' system "suits my game" and added: "I just came here to try to put my best foot forward. The support around me helps. I'm just playing my role".

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His journey to the Harbour City is a classic diamond-in-the-rough story. The livewire forward was shipped to the Swans last October alongside pick No.62 in exchange for picks 51 and 69, after six seasons with the Suns where he played 49 games.

That bargain price looked like a steal on Sunday night as he became the first Swan since Ben Ronke in 2018 to kick five goals in a half, booting two in the opening term before adding three more in the second and another two in the final term.

Rosas' performance marks just the fifth time a Sydney player has recorded seven or more goals in the past decade – comfortably eclipsing the 24-year-old's previous personal best of four from 2023.

With 13 goals from seven games, Rosas now sits third on the club's leaderboard, trailing only power forwards Curnow and Joel Amartey, who both have 20 majors. Crucially, his recent haul sees him leapfrog fellow key target Logan McDonald, who has 12.

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Rosas boasts an elite footballing pedigree as the grandson of AFL Indigenous Team of the Century member and Australian Football Hall of Famer Bill Dempsey.

The masterclass left his former coach, now-Melbourne mentor Steven King, facing a mix of personal pride and professional frustration.

King's connection to Rosas runs deep, having coached him during his time as an assistant at the Suns from late 2021 through 2023. After joining the Gold Coast in September 2021 as a senior assistant under Stuart Dew, King ultimately stepped up to serve as interim senior coach for the final seven games of that campaign.

"I understand how good a player he is and how talented he is," King said post-match.

"I actually gave him a bit of love before the game, so I probably shouldn't do that again.

"He's been important to Sydney and a great pick-up for them.

"I maybe would have loved (it) a bit better if he'd kicked two, but seven's a stretch."

Malcolm Rosas celebrates a goal during Sydney's win over Melbourne in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

While King admitted to a couple of breakdowns system-wise in the Demons' defence, he conceded that Rosas was the type of player who "only needs a sniff" to make an opponent pay.

"He's having a great year, and I'm really proud of the way he's settled in Sydney," he said.

"His career has gone to another level."

Swans coach Dean Cox echoed that sentiment, praising Rosas' natural flair and his level of creative talent – particularly his ability to create something from nothing – that cannot necessarily be coached.

"The reason we got him here was to add something different to our forward line," he said.

"And what he's delivered so far has been beneficial for our football club.

"He took his opportunities and provided some real flair in our front half. He does things other players can't do."