The Match Review findings from Sunday's round eight games are in

Sam Clohesy during Gold Coast's game against Greater Western Sydney in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast's Sam Clohesy can accept a two-game ban for a dangerous tackle on Greater Western Sydney's Ryan Angwin.

Clohesy's tackle on Angwin during the Suns' win on Sunday night left the Giant concussed.

The Match Review Officer (MRO) has, however, decided to grade the incident as high impact, rather than severe, resulting in a two-game suspension.

The decision comes after an off-season change that meant a concussion wouldn't automatically lead to a severe grading.

"It was the view of the MRO that Clohesy executed a dangerous tackle and breached the duty of care owed to Angwin, therefore engaging in a careless act," a statement from the MRO read.

"Whilst a careless act causing a concussion will usually be graded as severe impact, in assessing the incident it was the view of the MRO that there are factors relevant to impact that are more consistent with a lesser impact grading.

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"The incident has therefore been graded as careless conduct, high impact, high contact, resulting in a two-match suspension for Clohesy."

Clohesy's Suns teammate Ben Long copped two fines – one for striking and one for misconduct against Clayton Oliver.

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In Sunday's other game, Sydney forward Tom Papley and Melbourne midfielder Jack Steele were fined for engaging in a melee/wrestle.