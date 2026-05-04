Darcy Fogarty in action during Adelaide's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE expects key forward Darcy Fogarty to overcome a nagging injury as captain Jordan Dawson returns to training.

Fogarty has been sidelined by a back injury since round four but is tipped to return for Sunday's MCG clash against Richmond.

OPINION
Reaction Time: Your club's Urgency Index after round eight

The 26-year-old Fogarty looms as the replacement for Taylor Walker (hamstring) with Nick Murray favoured to replace Jordon Butts (groin).

"We know what 'Fog' brings," Crows defender Wayne Milera told reporters.

"He brings his leadership and then his ability to play forward and kick goals for us and be that sort of focal point up there.

"But you know, if he doesn't come in this week, we've got plenty of boys that are waiting in the wings and they're playing good footy at SANFL level."

17:26

ACCESS: Two struggling superstars under the microscope, forward shown 'no respect

Matthew Lloyd and Damian Barrett with the latest news and opinions from round eight

Skipper Dawson trained on Monday at Adelaide's West Lakes headquarters.

After the death of his elder brother, Dawson missed a one-point win over St Kilda, returned for a 52-point loss to Brisbane, then missed the one-point victory over Port Adelaide.

OPINION
Nine things we learned: This Crow is firmly in the All-Australian conversation

Adelaide wingman Brayden Cook's matchwinner sailed through with a dozen seconds left in another heart-stopping Showdown of the South Australian rivals.

"It was crazy," Milera said.

05:34

Last two mins: Cook's clutch kick steals Showdown at the death

The thrilling final moments between Adelaide and Port Adelaide in round eight

"It was an awesome, awesome moment for the footy club, an awesome moment for 'Cooky' and the team.

"It was a great win and something that I'll remember for a long time."

OPINION
Cal-culations: Glimmers of hope for Tigers, who will be the next to 400?

The triumph lifts last year's minor premiers to a 4-4 win-loss ledger ahead of games against the Tigers, North Melbourne (home) and Hawthorn (away) before a mid-season bye.

"It gets us back even – 4-4 – and allows us to launch again and go for the rest of season," Milera said.