The AFL is set to release its findings into the Elijah Hollands situation on Tuesday

Michael Voss and Elijah Hollands after the R6 match between Carlton and Collingwood at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on April 16, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON is set to be given a $75,000 fine over its handling of the Elijah Hollands situation, while the AFL is expected to make it mandatory for every club employ a full-time psychiatrist in the wake of the incident.

The AFL, Carlton and the AFL Players' Association have all been involved into the ongoing review of the Hollands incident, which saw him play while he was suffering from a mental health episode last month.

Hollands was hospitalised five days later, with all parties subsequently investigating what led to the Carlton youngster featuring in the match and what unfolded during the side's loss to Collingwood.

Carlton chief executive Graham Wright later said the club was aware of Hollands' situation during the game, before coach Michael Voss launched a passionate defence of the staffers involved in dealing with the situation.

AFL CEO, Andrew Dillon and AFL EGM AFLW, Health and Football Operations, Laura Kane will speak to the media at 4pm AEST today.

More to come …

Elijah Hollands looks on after the game between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG in round six, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

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