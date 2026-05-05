The AFL's Gauntlet tipping competition is down to 66,457 players after the Eagles' loss

Brady Hough and Matt Owies look dejected after West Coast's loss to Richmond in round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast's loss to Richmond on Saturday afternoon hurt for Eagles fans, and they weren't the only ones lamenting the result.

The Tigers' win led to a record 47,534 players being eliminated from the AFL's Gauntlet tipping competition, after they incorrectly tipped the Eagles to beat the injury-hit Tigers in Perth.

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In Gauntlet, players need to make just one correct tip every week to stay alive, beginning in round seven this year, with 210,821 players entering in 2026.

The catch? You can only tip each team once throughout the season. The last tipster standing is the winner, with $2,000 cash up for grabs.

The almost 50,000 people knocked out last weekend is by far the biggest single elimination in the Gauntlet's recent history, eclipsing the previous record of 17,292, which was also the Eagles in a loss to North Melbourne in round 13, 2024.

Needing to tip an Eagles win at some point in the season, those 47,534 people can easily be forgiven for trying their luck in round eight given Richmond's injuries. But they are now out of the competition, leaving just 66,457 players remaining.

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And the 1,758 players who tipped the struggling Tigers now have the upper hand giving they no longer have to predict a Richmond win this season.

For those eliminated from the Gauntlet, the regular tipping competition continues, as does Streak, the new game for 2026.

In Streak, players can pick which games to tip, and if you put together the longest streak of correct selections, you win $2,000. The longest active streak at season's end will also win $2,000. The best part is, once your streak is over, you can just start a new one. Whether you take big risks or build a streak slowly, the choice is yours.

The longest active Streak stands at 24, while the longest Streak so far this year is 25. With 135 games still left in the home and away season, there is plenty of time to catch the leaders.

Most Gauntlet eliminations in a single round (2024-26)

47,534 – West Coast v Richmond, R8 2026

17,292 – West Coast v North Melbourne, R14 2024

11,578 – Western Bulldogs v Hawthorn, R8 2024

9,791 – North Melbourne v Greater Western Sydney, R7 2026

8,531 – St Kilda v West Coast, R10 2025