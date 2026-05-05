Justin Longmuir insists his team has nothing to prove with a crunch match against Hawthorn coming up next

Fremantle players sing the song after the R8 match against the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on May 1, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

FREMANTLE coach Justin Longmuir says the Dockers don't have anything to prove to anyone as they enter Thursday night's blockbuster against Hawthorn with their first opportunity to take a top-four scalp.

The Dockers are riding a seven-game winning streak in their best run of form under Longmuir, with rival coach Sam Mitchell labelling them "probably the form team of the competition" on Tuesday.

Thursday's primetime clash is the Dockers' first opportunity against one of the current top four teams, having beaten 2025 finalists Adelaide and Collingwood in their 7-1 start to the season.

With defender Judd McVee set to return to a line-up that is close to full strength, Longmuir said the Dockers would treat the game as another indicator of their own form rather than a chance to prove their credentials.

"[We] don't have to prove anything to anyone. We just need to see where our footy stacks up. It's another opportunity for us to try and improve," he said on Tuesday.

"We understand the opposition, understand their strengths, understand what our footy is about. Last year we played our best footy against the better sides.

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"So I don't feel like we need to go out there and prove anything to anyone. It will be another indicator of where our footy is at, win, lose or draw."

The Dockers went 5-3 against top-eight teams last year during the home and away season, beating Hawthorn by 13 points in the teams' only clash in round 18 at Optus Stadium.

The Hawks are yet to lose since their Opening Round defeat to Greater Western Sydney and are coming off a draw against Collingwood, with Longmuir not interested in which team should be declared favourite on Thursday night.

"I don't really look at that. I feel like an underdog going into every game," he said.

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"We prepare for the opposition's best and make sure we're up to any challenge that gets thrown at us and there'll be another great challenge this week.

"They're in good form. It looks like all phases of their game are in pretty good order.

"The stats say they probably should have won on the weekend, so they're in good form. It'll be a good battle."

Fremantle is preparing for Thursday night's clash off its third consecutive six-day break having arrived home from Melbourne following last Friday night's win against the Western Bulldogs after 3am, flying out immediately in an effort to fast-track recovery.

Longmuir said the team had "embraced the challenge" and put plans in place to balance recovery and training preparation this week.

On the threat posed by forward/midfielder Nick Watson on Thursday night, he said he was happy for the Dockers to share responsibility for the in-form star as he moves between roles at Optus Stadium.

"Clearly he goes in centre bounce and some stoppages as well, so we just need to make sure we get those handovers right," he said.

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"We'll make sure we put some time into him and get those match-ups right … because he's clearly one of the more dangerous small forwards in the comp."

Longmuir said there were no lingering concerns with captain Alex Pearce after he appeared to hurt a shoulder in a heavy collision against the Bulldogs.

McVee has recovered from illness and is likely to return to the 23 this week, with Longmuir revealing the team had managed some sickness through the camp over the past couple of weeks after key forward Pat Voss missed against Carlton.