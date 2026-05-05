Hugh McCluggage kicks a goal during the R7 match between Brisbane and Adelaide at the Gabba on April 26, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

SAM BERRY (MID, $842,000) stood atop the podium this week and you can bet his two per cent of coaches were loving it. In a tight Showdown, he went to work with a ridiculous 19 tackles, adding 29 disposals and three marks on his way to a monster 156. He now heads into a juicy clash with Richmond carrying a handy BE of just 51.

John Noble (DEF, $865,000) didn't let a typically tough Giants match-up slow him down, exploding for a season-high 144. It was his first ton since Opening Round, and he made it count with 35 disposals, 12 marks and a goal. Sticking with the half-back theme, Darcy Wilmot (DEF, $812,000) cashed in on a soft match-up against the Bombers, posting a season-best 134 from 32 disposals, 12 marks and a goal.

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As expected, Roos big man Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,097,000) featured, taking advantage of Geelong's generosity to opposition rucks. Backing up last week's 145, he delivered 131 thanks to an enormous 30 disposals, seven tackles and 23 hitouts. Rounding out the top five, in form and value defender Bailey Dale (DEF, $869,000) notched his third straight ton, reaching a season-high 129 from 32 disposals and seven marks, keeping his BE low at 49.

This week, the traditional downgrade/upgrade trade is once again in play. It looks like the good run with injuries and suspension has continued for a second week and there are plenty of fattened cash cows ready to move on to under-priced premiums.

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MOST TRADED IN

Sam Cumming (MID, $397,000)

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $806,000)

Toby Murray (FWD, $306,000)

Nic Newman (DEF, $829,000)

Christian Petracca (MID/FWD, $965,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $560,000)

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $628,000)

Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $642,000)

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $586,000)

Jagga Smith (MID, $641,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Patrick Retschko (MID, $401,000) +$63,000

Malcolm Rosas (FWD, $487,000) +$62,000

Tom Brown (DEF, $545,000) +$60,000

Bailey Dale (DEF, $869,000) +$56,000

Sam Cumming (MID, $397,000) +$54,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Taylor Walker (FWD, $562,000) -$75,000

Tim English (RUC, $984,000) -$67,000

Dion Prestia (MID/FWD, $731,000) -$59,000

Jack Steele (MID, $984,000) - $59,000

Jye Caldwell (MID, $804,000) -$56,000

Jye Caldwell is tackled by Will Ashcroft during round eight, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Toby Murray (FWD, $306,000) -10

Sam Cumming (MID, $397,000) -2

Patrick Retschko (MID, $401,000) -2

Malcolm Rosas (FWD, $487,000) 5

Tom Brown (DEF, $545,000) 8

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Bailey Smith (MID, $1,186M) 170

Tim English (RUC, $984,000) 161

Jack Steele (MID, $984,000) 148

Max Gawn (RUC, $1,076,000) 146

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,013,000) 140

STOCKS UP

Sam Cumming (MID, $397,000)

The 18-year-old is built like a seasoned veteran and playing a high CBA role as a result for the injury-depleted Tigers. In just his second game, he amassed 23 disposals and six tackles to post an impressive 86 against the Eagles which gives him a BE of -2 and makes him the No.1 downgrade target this week.

Sam Cumming is chased by Harley Reid during the match between West Coast and Richmond in R8, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $806,000)

The Lions star has been playing low minutes since his return from a calf injury but it increased significantly on the weekend, playing 74 per cent TOG against the Bombers for 25 disposals, eight marks and a goal for a season-high 109. He is an absolute bargain for a genuine premium of the game and his BE of just 76 reinforces it. He has a nice match-up with the Blues this week and won't disappoint.

Bailey Dale (DEF, $869,000)

The Dogs' accumulating defender has been back to his very best the last three weeks, averaging an impressive 113.7 in that time. He has some nice match-ups for defenders on the horizon and a BE of just 49 to go with it! Lock and load.

Nic Newman (DEF, $829,000)

The 33-year-old has a Fantasy resume as good as any defender in the game and is ripe for the picking. He is capable of scoring with the absolute best, as we saw on the weekend when he racked up a season-high 122 against the Saints which leaves him with a three-game average of 103.7. He has a tough match-up this week against the Lions but the Blues will want the ball in his hands at every opportunity down back and he has a BE of just 58.

Nic Newman celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Finn Callaghan (MID, $926,000)

The hard-running Giant is a genuine bargain, despite carrying a BE of 122. He is every chance to reach that mark this week against the Bombers at home on the back of his first hundred in three weeks. He is through the worst of the tags for now and his draw opens up which will allow him to return to the triple-figure player he is. He follows up this week's match-up with a game against the Eagles.

STOCKS DOWN

Sam Grlj (DEF/MID, $560,000)

The youngster would likely have had a freshen up by now if the injury list wasn't so deep at the Tigers. His scoring has slowed of late, as we saw on the weekend with just 44 despite an easy match-up with the Eagles where he managed just nine disposals. It leaves him with a BE of 77 after already losing $12k last week. It's time to move him on.

Jacob Farrow (DEF/MID, $628,000)

The elite ball user has increased an impressive $314k since his debut but his BE has increased to 71, so it is a great time to sell. He is sure to be a star defender of the future after recording two impressive hundreds in the first four games of his career.

Jacob Farrow handballs during Essendon's clash against Melbourne in round five, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Jai Serong (DEF/MID, $642,000)

The Swans recruit has been a consistent rock for our backlines after making the wing role his own. He has averaged an impressive 71.5 over eight games and increased a handy $368k which takes him to a nice price and within reach of some fallen premiums in both the midfield and backline.

Caleb Serong (MID, $895,000)

The scoring issues continue for Serong owners as the hard-nosed midfielder just isn't getting the job done. He reached four sub hundreds on the trot after recording a score of just 75 against the Dogs which dragged his averaged down to 91.8 with a growing BE of 132. With a tough game against the Hawks this week, it may be worth jumping ship to a cheap option like McCluggage or upgrading to a more consistent premium.

Jagga Smith (MID, $641,000)

The 20-year-old Blue has had an impressive start to his career, averaging 76.3 across eight games. He is a popular trade this week following his whopping $411k price rise as it has put him within easy reach of upgrade targets. Jagga is an interesting one, as a hold is also justifiable given his BE of just 51 and the fact he is in the mix for FWD status which would help in the round 12 bye for many teams.

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