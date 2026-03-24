Dayne Zorko celebrates a goal during Brisbane's clash against the Western Bulldogs in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

THE INJURIES to big-name stars as well as popular cash cows keep rolling in, causing coaches to remain agile and pivot on any pre-made plans.

Popular duo Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,025,000) and Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $988,000) have gone down with long-term injuries, making them forced trades and wreaking havoc in our sides and the latest cherry on top is last week's No.1 trade target Milan Murdock (MID, $387,000) who has strained his hamstring after making a tremendous start to his career.

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On top on the injuries, round two was pretty tough going from a scoring perspective, bringing a number of us coaches back to reality! That's not to say everyone disappointed however, with big Roo Tristan Xerri (RUC, $1,110,000) reminding everyone who is boss in the big man department, laying nine crunching tackles to go with 25 disposals for a round-high 152.

Popular captain option Zak Butters (MID, $1,056,000) took advantage of his opposition, or lack thereof, pumping out a huge second half in the absence of his skipper to finish on 144. After looking off the pace in week one, Jack Steele (MID, $1,010,000) turned back the clock and moved as well as ever for 138 while Lachie Ash (DEF, $1,087,000) confirmed that he is now the No.1 man down back for the Giants, racking up disposals at will for 137.

It's only week three, but the injuries to go with byes to the Hawks, Swans, Dogs and Suns have a number of us scrambling… thank goodness for best 18.

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MOST TRADED IN

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,132,000)

Dan Houston (DEF, $817,000)

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,182,000)

Gryan Miers (FWD, $1,012,000)

Josh Daicos (DEF, $1,054,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,025,000)

Christian Petracca (FWD/MID, $988,000)

Caleb Windsor (DEF, $567,000)

Dyson Sharp (MID, $316,000)

Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $410,000)

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TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Deven Robertson (FWD, $403,000) +$102,000

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $484,000) +$100,000

Milan Murdock (MID, $387,000) +$95,000

Phoenix Gothard (FWD, $380,000) +$78,000

Jack Watkins (MID, $324,000) +$74,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $943,000) -$91,000

Anthony Caminiti (DEF, $441,000) -$68,000

Brayden Fiorini (MID, $824,000) -$59,000

Mason Redman (DEF, $850,000) - $57,000

Liam Ryan (FWD, $494,000) -$57,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Deven Robertson (FWD, $403,000) - 41

Jagga Smith (MID, $381,000) - 41

Milan Murdock (MID, $387,000) - 37

Jack Watkins (MID, $324,000) - 29

Lachie Jaques (DEF, $484,000) - 25

Deven Robertson during the match between West Coast and Port Adelaide during the 2026 AAMI Community Series. Picture: AFL Photos

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Hugh McCluggage (MID, $992,000) 156

Rowan Marshall (RUC, $943,000) 153

Brodie Grundy (RUC, $1,008,000) 130

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (DEF, $1,016,000) 129

Connor Rozee (DEF, $1,025,000) 127

STOCKS UP

Dayne Zorko (DEF, $1,132,000)

The 37-year-old superstar is proving age is nothing more than a number after starting this season the way he finished the finals series. He had scores of 142 and 121 leading into his early bye and comes off it with two of the best match-ups for half-backs in the game against the Saints and Pies.

Dan Houston (DEF, $817,000)

Although a lot of coaches are cashed up and wanting to spend, there is still room for value picks in the game. The rebounding defender appears to be back to his best with scores of 120 and 119 leading up to his bye which leaves him with a BE of just 21.

Dan Houston kicks the ball during Collingwood's clash against St Kilda in Opening Round, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

Nick Daicos (MID, $1,182,000)

The star Pie costs an absolute fortune, but the question is, can you afford not to have him? He started the season on fire with 136 and 127 which gives him a BE of 89. His thirst for the ball is undeniable and workrate is unquestionable.

Gryan Miers (FWD, $1,012,000)

I was probably a few weeks away from recommending Miers as an upgrade target, but since the injury to Petracca leaves most coaches shopping in the forward line, he instantly becomes viable. He is as consistent as anyone in the game and showed a nice ceiling in Opening Round with 121. He has a BE of 89 leading into this week's game against the Crows at GMHBA Stadium.

Jayden Short (DEF, $975,000)

If you want a unique pick who has started the year in sensational form, the Tigers' accumulating defender is your man. He is owned by just three per cent of the competition and has scores of 114 and 132 to give him a BE of just 53. Let's face it, the ball will be down his end a lot and he loves it in his hands.

Jayden Short celebrates a goal during Richmond's clash against Carlton in round one, 2026. Picture: Getty Images

STOCKS DOWN

Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,025,000)

The star skipper will be out for an extended period and is therefore a must trade. Unfortunately, his injury that occurred early in the third on 72 caused his price to drop by $45k despite being on track for a huge score.

Christian Petracca (FWD/DEF, $988,000)

The prized Suns recruit is owned by over 70 per cent of the competition and had clearly asserted himself as a top-two forward in the competition. Unfortunately, his hamstring injury will keep him out for 4-6 weeks, so he needs to be moved on.

Caleb Windsor (DEF, $567,000)

The roll is certainly there for the youngster, attending 16 CBAs against the Dockers but he only managed 13 disposals from 67 per cent time on ground for a score of 49. He was selected for value, but dropped $3k for his 33 per cent of owners.

Caleb Windsor tackles Andrew Brayshaw during Melbourne's clash against Fremantle in round two, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

Darcy Parish (MID, $746,000)

The former premium hasn't hit the ground running, recording scores of just 75 and 68 which cause his price to drop by $9k this week. That wasn't the plan for a player seen as a value selection capable of averaging 90. In his defence, the going is very tough at the Bombers and there hasn't been much easy ball for him.

Lachie Blakiston (DEF, $410,000)

The role is certainly there for the No.1 ruck, but the points aren't flowing like his coaches projected. He has managed totals of just 47 and 44 over his first two games and despite going up $6k and having a BE of just 32, he can be moved on given the rapid rate of some of the other price rises. He goes head-to-head with Xerri this week… prayers up.

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